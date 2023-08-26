Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Cover Images/Instagram/LISVETT SERRANT Celebrity

The 46-year-old rapper's Yeezy architectural designer wife seemingly takes inspiration from the SKIMS founder for her style during the couple's new outing in Italy.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taste in man is apparently not the only common thing that Kanye West's current wife Bianca Censori and ex-wife Kim Kardashian have. Bianca seemingly took inspiration from the SKIMS founder for her style during the couple's new outing in Italy.

While stepping out and about in the country on Thursday, August 25, Bianca was photographed donning a very SKIMS-esque ensemble. The Yeezy architectural designer wore a nude bra and matching leggings that she paired with white heels.

The color and style looked extremely similar to Kim's shapewear from her brand. In fact, Kim once modeled the identical style and color in some of her Instagram photos. "The Kardashians" star, who shares four kids with Ye, could be seen posing on the floor in mirror selfies.

In other news related to Ye and Biance, the couple was seen sunbathing in Florence amid their seemingly never-ending vacation. An onlooker took a picture of the pair relaxing at a cabana in the grass and near a pool.

The "Gold Digger" rapper went shirtless for the sunny outing. He stood on the backside of the cushioned and covered lounge area. The Yeezy designer also donned black bottoms and a thick chain around his neck. As for Bianca, the 28-year-old Australian soaked up the sun atop a beige towel that was laid out on the ground in front of the cabana.

"I'm trying to read my book, but I'm too distracted by Kanye West and his new wifey sitting next to us at the pool chatting about writing [his song] 'N****s in Paris'," the eyewitness said in an Instagram Story.

Ye and Bianca have been making headlines for their controversial outfit choices during their Italian vacation. It was recently reported that local residents were so annoyed by Bianca's racy ensembles that they wanted her to get arrested or kicked out of the country.

You can share this post!