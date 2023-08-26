 

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker handles the technical problems like a pro by getting back to the stage with a brand new costume during her concert in Glendale.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has stopped her show due to technical problems. During her "Renaissance" tour stop in Arizona, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker left her fans amazed as she handled the audio snafu like a pro.

In the middle of her performance onstage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday, August 24, the 41-year-old songstress decided to leave the stage and paused her performance for a few minutes after learning there were technical problems with the audio. Not long after that, the lights in the stadium were off and a number of her backup dancers followed her backstage.

Before the audio snafu, Queen Bey, who looked stunning in a sparkling silver outfit, was dancing on the stage along with the group of dancers. Once she started holding her microphone close to her mouth and singing, the mic stopped working. Her fans could not hear her voice and they began to mumble. Despite the difficulties, she handled the situation professionally by making her way out of the stage with a few dance moves.

After the problems were taken care of, the Billboard Music Award winner left the concertgoers amazed by appearing back on stage with a whole different get-up. "You know, there's certain nights when the crowd is so loud that so much charge makes the power go out," she told the concertgoers, prompting them to applaud.

About what happened later on, one of the concertgoers recalled in a tweet, "After an audio issue stopped the show, Beyonce has returned to perform 'ALIEN SUPERSTAR' again AND has also completed a costume change, debuting a brand new look!" In the clip that was attached in it, Beyonce could be seen sporting a different silver ensemble that came with a pair of butterfly wings on her back.

It did not take long for the tweet to be flooded with online responses. In the replies section, one X user suggested, "This makes me think it was part of the show and not an actual mishap since she changed into another outfit from the previous one. If she didn't come back with the new outfit it would have been an actual mishap."

