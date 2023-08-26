 

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

The former Disney darling and the late Irish singer were feuding in 2013 after the latter criticized her 'Wrecking Ball' music video, which saw the former Disney darling swinging nude from a demolition crane.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has addressed her past feud with Sinead O'Connor. The "Flowers" hitmaker initially remained defiant when the Irish star advised her not to get manipulated by the music industry, but now she realized that the late singer was right.

For the record, Miley and Sinead were feuding in 2013 after the latter criticized her "Wrecking Ball" music video, which saw the former Disney darling swinging nude from a demolition crane. In an open letter, Sinead told Miley that it wasn't " 'cool' to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos" and that she was in fact being "pimped" by the music industry.

Reflecting on the situation, Miley said in her ABC special "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)", that she was indeed expecting "controversy and backlash" after dropping the MV. However, she said she didn't expect "other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before."

Back then, Miley fired back at Sinead by mocking her mental health issues on X (formerly Twitter), but now she regrets it. "I was also only 20 years old. So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea," she said.

  Editors' Pick

The former "Hannah Montana" star agrees that she had been "manipulated" to "believe that it was my own idea." Though so, she "still loves" the visuals.

"Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways, and I think I had been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted and I finally was in a place of making my own choices and my own decisions," she explained. "To have that taken away from me deeply upset me."

Miley then paid a tribute to Sinead, who died at the age of 56 in July. "God bless Sinead O'Connor, for real, in all seriousness," she said. The 30-year-old also honored the late musician by performing "Wonder Woman" with the words "Dedicated to Sinead O'Connor" appearing on the screen.

Cyrus then performed the song "Wonder Woman," which appears on the album "Endless Summer Vacation," as the words "Dedicated to Sinead O'Connor" appeared on the screen. It's not known whether the special was filmed before O'Connor's death.

