Britney Spears' Head Not Injured During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari

TV special 'Britney Spears: Divorce and Despair', which recently aired on FOX, claimed that the 'My Prerogative' singer cracked her head open during a blowout argument with her now-estranged husband in London.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - A recent claim about Britney Spears' alleged blowout fight with Sam Asghari might have been exaggerated. In a TV special, it was reported that the now-estranged couple once had an "explosive" argument in London that turned bloody, but it has now been debunked.

According to Us Weekly, a source insisted that the 41-year-old singer did not crack her head open. The source, however, neither confirmed nor denied if the alleged fight ever happened between the spouses in London.

The source's response came after TMZ's "Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair", which aired Thursday, August 24 on FOX, claimed that the now-estranged couple once had a blowout argument in London that left the "Toxic" singer seriously injured and requiring medical attention.

"She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open," TMZ's founder Harvey Levin claimed in the investigative special. "She needed stitches."

Prior to this, it was reported that Sam called it quits with Britney due to her disturbingly "erratic" behavior, to the point that she allegedly chucked knives at the walls of her mansion. "She's very volatile, always ranting and shouting at the staff over minor things and making ridiculous demands. There's smashed glass all over the house because Britney will just throw things," one source told The Sun.

The so-called insider added, "She has a weird obsession with knives. She has been throwing them at the walls and hiding them down the sofa. It is as though she is paranoid someone is after her and she needs the knives as protection."

Britney Spears shared a message for her haters via Instagram.

Britney has not responded to reports about what led to her marital breakdown, but she recently clapped back at her haters via Instagram. On Thursday, she appeared to challenge them as writing, "F**k with me ... I dare you [a middle finger emoji] !!!"

