 

Sandra Bullock So Thankful for 'Incredible' Support After Bryan Randall's Death

Sandra Bullock So Thankful for 'Incredible' Support After Bryan Randall's Death
NBC
Celebrity

The 'Blind Side' actress feels 'so grateful' for the outpouring of love and support she and her family have been receiving since her partner passed away from ALS.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock thanks for the outpouring of support following the death of her long-time partner Bryan Randall. The photographer died on August 5, aged 57, after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Sandra has been overwhelmed by the recent support.

The Hollywood star has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan's passing," a source told PEOPLE.

The insider added, "It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan's passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognised - with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way. She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others."

  Editors' Pick

Randall's family announced his death earlier this month. They said at the time, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease, and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Randall's family added, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden Died at 72

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Related Posts
Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Latest News
Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce

Sandra Bullock So Thankful for 'Incredible' Support After Bryan Randall's Death
  • Aug 26, 2023

Sandra Bullock So Thankful for 'Incredible' Support After Bryan Randall's Death

Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden Died at 72
  • Aug 26, 2023

Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden Died at 72

Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo
  • Aug 26, 2023

Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship
  • Aug 26, 2023

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look