 

Ariana Madix 'Sad' and 'Angry' Over Bethenny Frankel's Interview With Raquel Leviss

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star reacts to the podcast interview between the 'Real Housewives' alum and Raquel Leviss, claiming the 'Just B' host 'should have known better.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel's tell-all interview with Raquel Leviss has affected Ariana Madix's mental health. The 38-year-old TV star has slammed Bethenny, 52, for the way in which she approached her interview with Raquel, who recently quit "Vanderpump Rules" following her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

"It has impacted [my mental health]. I don't think there's anything wrong with, or anything bad with Raquel going on anything to do any interview. She should ... it makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry," Ariana, 38 - who split from Tom after news of the affair emerged - told the "Scheananigans" podcast.

Ariana felt frustrated by some of the things that Raquel said during the interview on the "Just B" podcast. However, she was particularly bothered by Bethenny's approach to the situation, arguing that she "should have known better."

Ariana said, "Bethenny, I feel like should have known better, and who actually upset me more in the things that were said because even, I guess, as recently as [another podcast] she said, 'Oh, Ariana's forgiven him'. I'm like, 'Why are you speaking for me? I don't know you. You don't know what the f*** you're talking about, lady.' "

Earlier this month, Lala Kent claimed that Raquel was "manipulated" during her appearance on Bethenny's podcast. Lala, 32, also described Raquel's exit from "Vanderpump Rules" as a "travesty."

The reality star said on the "Give Them Lala" podcast, "It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised. Instead, she went and did this [podcast] and she was manipulated yet again."

