 

Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday

Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday
Instagram
Celebrity

The former One Direction star was rushed to a medical center in Milan in for emergency treatment after being struck down with agonizing kidney pain during a trip to Lake Como with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has been discharged from hospital in Italy after falling ill on a trip to Lake Como. The 30-year-old former One Direction star was rushed to a medical center in Milan in for emergency treatment after being struck down with agonizing kidney pain during a holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and doctors are believed to have wanted to keep him under their care for up to a week so they could run tests.

Kate has now given an update revealing Liam is out of hospital and doing well. In a post on TikTok on Tuesday, September 19, she told her followers, "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

  Editors' Pick

It comes days after Liam's mum Karen Payne admitted she was terribly worried about her son after he was rushed to hospital in Italy. She told MailOnline, "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible - him being all the way over there. It's such a horrible situation and we just hope he's in the best place possible. He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

A source previously told The Sun newspaper, "Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill ... They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

It's not yet known whether Liam has been well enough to fly home to the U.K., but Kate was spotted enjoying a night out in London on Tuesday, September 19. Liam's health scare came just weeks after he revealed he'd been treated in hospital for a serious kidney infection which prompted him to axe a number of tour dates in South America.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19
Related Posts
Liam Payne's Mom Breaks Silence on His Emergency Hospitalization

Liam Payne's Mom Breaks Silence on His Emergency Hospitalization

Liam Payne Rushed to Hospital Due to Serious Kidney Pain

Liam Payne Rushed to Hospital Due to Serious Kidney Pain

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization

Liam Payne Looks Haggard Following Hospitalization With Serious Kidney Infection

Liam Payne Looks Haggard Following Hospitalization With Serious Kidney Infection

Latest News
Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday
  • Sep 21, 2023

Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party
  • Sep 21, 2023

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Quavo Heads to White House for Gun Violence Prevention After Takeoff's Passing
  • Sep 21, 2023

Quavo Heads to White House for Gun Violence Prevention After Takeoff's Passing

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father
  • Sep 21, 2023

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father

Oprah Winfrey Joins Celebrity Ozempic Discourse
  • Sep 21, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Joins Celebrity Ozempic Discourse

'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19
  • Sep 21, 2023

'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'