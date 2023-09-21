Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday

Instagram Celebrity

The former One Direction star was rushed to a medical center in Milan in for emergency treatment after being struck down with agonizing kidney pain during a trip to Lake Como with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has been discharged from hospital in Italy after falling ill on a trip to Lake Como. The 30-year-old former One Direction star was rushed to a medical center in Milan in for emergency treatment after being struck down with agonizing kidney pain during a holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and doctors are believed to have wanted to keep him under their care for up to a week so they could run tests.

Kate has now given an update revealing Liam is out of hospital and doing well. In a post on TikTok on Tuesday, September 19, she told her followers, "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

It comes days after Liam's mum Karen Payne admitted she was terribly worried about her son after he was rushed to hospital in Italy. She told MailOnline, "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible - him being all the way over there. It's such a horrible situation and we just hope he's in the best place possible. He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

A source previously told The Sun newspaper, "Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill ... They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse."

It's not yet known whether Liam has been well enough to fly home to the U.K., but Kate was spotted enjoying a night out in London on Tuesday, September 19. Liam's health scare came just weeks after he revealed he'd been treated in hospital for a serious kidney infection which prompted him to axe a number of tour dates in South America.

