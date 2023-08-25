 

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 32-year-old star admits that reality TV isn't for everyone, after Raquel Leviss quit 'Vanderpump Rules' following the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent thinks reality TV is a "very intense environment." The 32-year-old star admits that reality TV isn't for everyone, after Raquel Leviss quit "Vanderpump Rules" following the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

Lala said on her "Give Them Lala" podcast, "I don't think that reality TV is for everyone. It is a very intense environment. If you are not mentally tough as f**k, it can break you. It definitely can. Now, to say that Raquel was a victim of something, I don't know. What I do know is you made a decision to sleep with your best friend's partner of ten years. You didn't need to do that. No one was forcing you to do it and no one asked you to do that."

Tom split from Ariana Madix after news of his affair with Raquel emerged. Raquel subsequently took to social media to apologise for her behavior.

  Editors' Pick

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes. The TV star, who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility, said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

She continued, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

You can share this post!

You might also like

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'
Related Posts
Lala Kent Explains Her Emotional Reaction to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

Lala Kent Explains Her Emotional Reaction to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent Claps Back at Critics of Her Pout Lips After Filler Touch-Up

Lala Kent Claps Back at Critics of Her Pout Lips After Filler Touch-Up

Lala Kent Thinks Tom Sandoval Must Have Cheated on Ariana Madix With More Than One Woman

Lala Kent Thinks Tom Sandoval Must Have Cheated on Ariana Madix With More Than One Woman

Latest News
Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show
  • Aug 25, 2023

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims
  • Aug 25, 2023

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Most Read
Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal
Celebrity

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private