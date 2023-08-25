Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Instagram Celebrity

The Danish model, who tied the knot with The Cab vocalist in an 'intimate' ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in April 2022, announces their baby's arrival by sharing a photo of the trio holding hands.

AceShowbiz - Josephine Skriver has officially become a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with husband Alexander DeLeon, the supermodel offered the first glimpse at their newborn daughter.

On Thursday, August 24, the 30-year-old shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of her, her husband and the infant holding hands. The former Victoria's Secret angel revealed the baby's name in the caption by writing, "Aurora James."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her fellow models. One in particular was Lais Ribeiro, who gushed, "Omg congrats guys, god bless your family, love you." Romee Strijd added, "Congratulations loves." Sara Sampaio, meanwhile sent out several heart-eyed emojis.

Josephine confirmed her pregnancy in May by sharing topless photos of herself. In the snaps, in which she only wore jeans, the then-pregnant beauty could be seen covering her assets with her hand as she cradled her baby bump.

The Danish model also unleashed a photo with The Cab vocalist during a doctor's visit. She also posted a sonogram picture of their little one. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "2+1," adding one red heart emoji.

A month prior to that, Josephine celebrated her and Alexander's first wedding anniversary. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already??" she gushed alongside their wedding photos. "Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life."

Josephine and Alex started dating in 2013. Then in November 2018, they got engaged. When announcing their relationship milestone via Instagram, the model proudly said, "I SAID HELL-FREAKIN'-YES!!!!"

The pair later tied the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in April 2022. This arrived after they postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

