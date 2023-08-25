 

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon
Instagram
Celebrity

The Danish model, who tied the knot with The Cab vocalist in an 'intimate' ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in April 2022, announces their baby's arrival by sharing a photo of the trio holding hands.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josephine Skriver has officially become a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with husband Alexander DeLeon, the supermodel offered the first glimpse at their newborn daughter.

On Thursday, August 24, the 30-year-old shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of her, her husband and the infant holding hands. The former Victoria's Secret angel revealed the baby's name in the caption by writing, "Aurora James."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her fellow models. One in particular was Lais Ribeiro, who gushed, "Omg congrats guys, god bless your family, love you." Romee Strijd added, "Congratulations loves." Sara Sampaio, meanwhile sent out several heart-eyed emojis.

  Editors' Pick

Josephine confirmed her pregnancy in May by sharing topless photos of herself. In the snaps, in which she only wore jeans, the then-pregnant beauty could be seen covering her assets with her hand as she cradled her baby bump.

The Danish model also unleashed a photo with The Cab vocalist during a doctor's visit. She also posted a sonogram picture of their little one. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "2+1," adding one red heart emoji.

A month prior to that, Josephine celebrated her and Alexander's first wedding anniversary. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already??" she gushed alongside their wedding photos. "Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life."

Josephine and Alex started dating in 2013. Then in November 2018, they got engaged. When announcing their relationship milestone via Instagram, the model proudly said, "I SAID HELL-FREAKIN'-YES!!!!"

The pair later tied the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in April 2022. This arrived after they postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'

Related Posts
Josephine Skriver Shares Topless Pics to Announce She's Expecting First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Josephine Skriver Shares Topless Pics to Announce She's Expecting First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Josephine Skriver Postpones Wedding Amid Coronavirus: It Would Be Selfish of Us to Complain

Josephine Skriver Postpones Wedding Amid Coronavirus: It Would Be Selfish of Us to Complain

Latest News
Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon
  • Aug 25, 2023

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day
  • Aug 25, 2023

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private

Most Read
Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
Celebrity

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts