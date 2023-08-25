 

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker is the latest artist to join the alleged A-list exodus, which includes Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Justin Bieber among others.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carly Rae Jepsen has joined other artists to part ways with Scooter Braun and his SB Projects management company. The "Call Me Maybe" hitmaker no longer works with the music executive and talent manager, per Associated Press.

It additionally revealed on Thursday, August 24 that representatives for BabyJake and Asher Roth also confirmed that the two artists have cut ties with Scooter. Meanwhile, a source close to Idina Menzel told the news outlet that the singer is no longer managed by Scooter but was not authorized to speak publicly.

The aforementioned musicians are among the lists of celebrities who reportedly ended their contract with Scooter. Prior to the new report, it was said that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato decided to part ways with him and his company.

  Editors' Pick

Puck's Matthew Belloni on X, formerly known as Twitter, first reported Ariana's exit on Monday. The singer/actress, who recently wrapped up the filming of the "Wicked" movie, has been with Scooter and his SB Projects since 2013 and there's no word on whether the "Thank U, Next" singer has found a new management or not. Meanwhile, Demi is reportedly seeking new management after leaving SB Projects in July.

In the meantime, Justin Bieber has been rumored to leave SB Projects as well. Though the rumors have been debunked, it's said that the Canadian pop star is not happy with the way 20% of his publishing rights were sold for "quick cash."

"Justin was allegedly not happy with his 20% publishing rights being sold for $200 MILLION when his catalog is worth around +$300 MILLION," sources told Pop Faction. "Apparently, lawyers are involved and there's behind-the-scenes chatter of Justin suing."

Scooter, meanwhile, appeared to be unfazed by the alleged A-list exodus. Poking fun at the rumors, he tweeted on Tuesday, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself." He also posted a series of snaps from a recent trip to Ireland, which he captioned, "Carpe diem :)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon
Related Posts
Carly Rae Jepsen Embraces Her 'Grandma-Core' When Hitting the Road

Carly Rae Jepsen Embraces Her 'Grandma-Core' When Hitting the Road

Carly Rae Jepsen Reflects on Her Grief

Carly Rae Jepsen Reflects on Her Grief

Carly Rae Jepsen Details Emotional Meaning of Her New Album 'The Loveliest Time'

Carly Rae Jepsen Details Emotional Meaning of Her New Album 'The Loveliest Time'

Carly Rae Jepsen Always Fascinated by Men Who Seem to Have Secrets Behind Closed Doors

Carly Rae Jepsen Always Fascinated by Men Who Seem to Have Secrets Behind Closed Doors

Latest News
Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon
  • Aug 25, 2023

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day
  • Aug 25, 2023

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private

Most Read
Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him
Music

Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency

Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency

Scooter Braun Pokes Fun at Reports He's Losing a String of Artists

Scooter Braun Pokes Fun at Reports He's Losing a String of Artists

Lauryn Hill Announces 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour With The Fugees

Lauryn Hill Announces 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour With The Fugees

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism