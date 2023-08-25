Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Music

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker is the latest artist to join the alleged A-list exodus, which includes Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Justin Bieber among others.

AceShowbiz - Carly Rae Jepsen has joined other artists to part ways with Scooter Braun and his SB Projects management company. The "Call Me Maybe" hitmaker no longer works with the music executive and talent manager, per Associated Press.

It additionally revealed on Thursday, August 24 that representatives for BabyJake and Asher Roth also confirmed that the two artists have cut ties with Scooter. Meanwhile, a source close to Idina Menzel told the news outlet that the singer is no longer managed by Scooter but was not authorized to speak publicly.

The aforementioned musicians are among the lists of celebrities who reportedly ended their contract with Scooter. Prior to the new report, it was said that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato decided to part ways with him and his company.

Puck's Matthew Belloni on X, formerly known as Twitter, first reported Ariana's exit on Monday. The singer/actress, who recently wrapped up the filming of the "Wicked" movie, has been with Scooter and his SB Projects since 2013 and there's no word on whether the "Thank U, Next" singer has found a new management or not. Meanwhile, Demi is reportedly seeking new management after leaving SB Projects in July.

In the meantime, Justin Bieber has been rumored to leave SB Projects as well. Though the rumors have been debunked, it's said that the Canadian pop star is not happy with the way 20% of his publishing rights were sold for "quick cash."

"Justin was allegedly not happy with his 20% publishing rights being sold for $200 MILLION when his catalog is worth around +$300 MILLION," sources told Pop Faction. "Apparently, lawyers are involved and there's behind-the-scenes chatter of Justin suing."

Scooter, meanwhile, appeared to be unfazed by the alleged A-list exodus. Poking fun at the rumors, he tweeted on Tuesday, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself." He also posted a series of snaps from a recent trip to Ireland, which he captioned, "Carpe diem :)."

