 

Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'

The actress portraying Max on the popular Disney Channel show reveals that their character was actually scripted to also kiss Cody, who is portrayed by Cole Sprouse.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alyson Stoner has admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" kissing Dylan Sprouse. Weighing in on their first on-camera kiss when they was 12 years old, the actress portraying Max on "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody", who uses they/them pronouns, opened up about how they actually felt locking lips with Dylan.

"I felt young and uncomfortable," the 30-year-old star candidly stated in a video they uploaded via TikTok on Monday, August 21. They elaborated, "I felt like, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character. So in that way, I justified, like, 'OK, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point.' "

In the footage, Alyson offered more details about having to kiss their co-star Dylan who depicted Zack. "So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode. And it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted. My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera," they revealed.

  Editors' Pick

"I remember on 'Suite Life' on Disney, I'd already booked the role of Max and I'd filmed an episode. Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins," they recalled. They seemingly was referring to the season 1 episode "Kisses and Basketball" wherein Max kisses Zack after winning a basketball game. However, the episode does not portray Max kissing Cody, who was played by Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse.

This was not the first time Alyson talked about her career in acting. A few months prior, they unveiled that they got fired from a children's show after confessing as a queer. In a June episode of the "I'm Literally Screaming" podcast, they stated, "I did end up getting fired from a children's show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids."

"So there was like, definitely discrimination," the "Cheaper by the Dozen" star pointed out. "The, like, beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats. It was intimating and also liberating."

