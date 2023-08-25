Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death

Cover Images/Instagram/Sean Thornton Celebrity

The late athlete, who debuted on WWE TV as part of The Nexxus with the wrestling name Husky Harris, 'unexpectedly' passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday, August 24.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "heartbroken" by the passing of Bray Wyatt. After it was announced that the WWE superstar died "unexpectedly" at the age of 36, the "[m-Jungle Cruise]" actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to honor the late wrestler.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the two in the ring. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," The Rock added. "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house' #ohana."

Wyatt's death was confirmed by WWE executive Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque. "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," he penned on X. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

The details surrounding Wyatt's death remain unknown. The news itself came as a surprise as he was believed to have made a comeback after seemingly battling a life-threatening health issue.

Wyatt debuted on WWE TV as part of The Nexxus with the wrestling name Husky Harris. He then left one year later but rejoined the main roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship, twice. He took a brief hiatus from August 2018 to April 2019 only to return with a new character, a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side, The Fiend.

