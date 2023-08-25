 

Danny Trejo Beaming as He Marks 55 Years of Sobriety

The 'Machete' actor is proud of himself after beating his addiction more than five decades ago and sends encouragement to his online followers dealing with similar issues.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danny Trejo marks 55 years "clean and sober." The 79-year-old actor has got rid of his addiction since 1969 and took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 23 to celebrate the momentous anniversary.

"I'm 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God! I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!" he wrote while posting a smiling picture of himself.

Danny - who grew up in a troubled home in Pacoima, California - spent more than a decade in and out of prison for armed robberies and drug-related offences in his youth. After hitting a prison guard in the head with a rock while trying to throw it at other inmates, he was warned he could face the death penalty for attempted murder.

Danny previously told The Guardian, "I was throwing it at a group of guys and he happened to be hit. So we all had gas-chamber offences, and we were taken to the hole and I remember saying, 'God, if you're there, everything will turn out the way it's supposed to. If you're not, I'm f*****.' "

Danny's prayers were answered and the case was dropped, leading him to turn over a new leaf.

Meanwhile, he recently offered to pay $800,000 per year for the next five years to settle his debts. The "Spy Kids" actor filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, listing $2.2 million in assets and $3.6 million in liabilities, which were largely in back taxes that the star said was caused by the IRS taking improper deductions for years.

And, according to RadarOnline.com, Danny proposed a repayment plan that would see him make payments totalling $800,000 per year until early 2028 as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which is often referred to as "reorganisation bankruptcy"and lets a company stay active while it restructure itself.

Danny's case covers the actor individually and doesn't include his successful business ventures including stakes in a coffee/donut shop, a taco restaurant, and a record label.

Court records show the "Desperado" star's monthly income is $165,000 and his expenses over the same period total around $14,000. The veteran star's assets include a $1.2 million home in Mission Hills, California, and a second property in the state, worth $750,000, in the Pacoima area.

In addition, the "Machete" actor has a fleet of cars, including a 1942 Chevrolet Master Deluxe worth $10k, a 1976 Cadillac Seville 4D worth $12k, a 1998 Cadillac Eldorado 2d worth $5k, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado 2D worth $7,500, a 1961 Ford Truck worth $15k, a 2006 Range Rover worth$6k, a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado worth $2k, a 2005 Ford Truck worth $8k, and a 2006 Mercedes Benz worth $12,500, as well as a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth $7,500.

