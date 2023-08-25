Justin Timberlake Confirmed to Release New Song in Early September

Instagram Music

The NSYNC member is going to reunite with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado on the upcoming track, more than a decade after they collaborated on hit single 'Give It to Me.'

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado are expected to put out a new song next week. The trio's 2007 hit "Give It to Me" has been going viral on TikTok, and next Friday, September 1, they will share a brand new tune.

"WE BACK @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake. DA KING HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23 @beatclub (sic)," Timbaland announced on Instagram as he captioned a clip of the trio over the years before teasing a new snippet of the new track.

Nelly recently revealed the pair of them had been back in the studio with Timbaland and that it was a "healing" experience. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski's "High Low" podcast about a phone call she had with her two former collaborators, she said, "We connected. There was a real healing thing that happened.

"Between the three of us - me, Timbaland and JT - we've all had long careers with ups and downs and to me personally, doing this song together feels very authentic and is a mini-miracle. "It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, 'Yo, I've got a track for you, it's a dance vibe, for a trio,' and I was like, 'You mean with JT?' And he was like, 'Yes.' "

"Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that. We just cooked it up. I think energetically it's very positive. For me, the lyrics and everything are very real to me right now."

You can share this post!