 

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating

The former member of Little Mix has decided to end her relationship after coming back from a recent trip as she realizes they have 'a different way of looking at things.'

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has called things off with her boyfriend Zion Foster. The 32-year-old singer had romanced the aspiring musician for nine months but she decided to end the relationship after a recent romantic trip to the USA.

Realising she "is in a different head space from Zion," the former Little Mix member decided it was the right time to be single again. "Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days," a source told BANG Showbiz.

"She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days. They had a great trip abroad but since they got back, Jesy has realised it's time to move on."

Zion has unfollowed Jesy on social media and deleted all pictures of them together from his Instagram account. However, Jesy's Instagram account still features a number of pictures of them together. Her last post with Zion from June features the caption, "Down to ride to the very end."

Jesy and Zion had enjoyed some romantic trips together after she revealed she was taking time out to travel. She told her fans earlier this summer, "For a long time I've really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it. I've got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music - but until then I'm gonna take the summer off to travel the world. I'm going to be off my social media for a while."

Jesy has previously dated Chris Hughes, Harry James, and Sean Sagar. She became engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche in 2015 but they called off their romance in 2016.

The pop star is still fully focused on continuing her journey as a solo artist following her decision to leave Little Mix in 2020. She recently said:, "I feel like this has always been a side of me, but no one has heard it. It’s just the beginning of my solo journey. I honestly just wanted people to really hear me sing. I think it's a softer, more vulnerable side of me. I wanted my music to really connect - and I wasn't daunted by opening up."

