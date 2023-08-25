 

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
The 'Super Freaky Girl' hitmaker is happy that now a woman named Stephanie Bell has an arrest warrant issued for her after allegedly making swatting calls to the femcee's San Fernando Valley home.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj proved that she isn't the one to play with. Hours after she called out a woman who allegedly had her swatted at the end of last month, the Harajuku Barbie expressed her excitement as she learned that police had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On Thursday, August 24, the 40-year-old quote-retweeted TMZ's article which was titled, "Nicki Minaj Swatting Suspect Has Warrant Out for Arrest." Reacting to the news, the femcee penned, "Oh look what we have here barbz."

Nicki previously slammed a woman named Stephanie Bell for making swatting calls to her home in San Fernando Valley. "Stephanie Bell. A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory," she declared on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post, the "Anaconda" hitmaker said, "To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home… #WasItWorthItDumbo ?"

Now, law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Stephanie has a warrant out for her arrest. She's also facing two charges of deliberately reporting a false emergency.

