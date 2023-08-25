Hugh Hefner's Son Marston 'Upset' at Family Who Shames Him for Joining OnlyFans

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Hugh Hefner's son is upset at his family members who hold a "double standard" on sexuality. In a new interview with The Messenger, Marston Hefner called out those who shamed him for joining OnlyFans.

"I'm not crazy about Instagram, but on OnlyFans, people are really friendly," the 33-year-old first told the publication. "They say they find me attractive, which is nice. They find my interests, my genuineness interesting. It's just a positive experience. And it sounds like it's not just my experience."

However, Marston claimed, "There's that line where my family would be like, 'That's pornography.' " He added, "But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it's not pornography, that sort of idea. That's ridiculous in my opinion."

"You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don't be the person getting naked," Martson continued arguing. "It's f**ing bulls**t. That upsets me... Because I don't think that's right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers but you can't f**ing be one?"

Martson, whom Hugh shared with his second wife Kimberley Conrad, also divulged that he's "never ashamed" of his mom being a former Playmate. "My mom posed for Playboy. I was never ashamed of it," he explained. "I mean, I didn't want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time."

Martson went on to clarify that he was raised with a "distinction [between] pornography and nudity." He elaborated, "And so, Playboy is not pornography. Even though people are jerking off to it, it's not the same thing."

Back in June, Martson revealed that his wife Anna Lambropoulos has tried to be as supportive as possible of his risque endeavor. "She's not crazy about me being on OnlyFans. She would rather me not be on OnlyFans," he told Page Six. "But what's more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests - taking risks."

