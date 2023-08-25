 

Hugh Hefner's Son Marston 'Upset' at Family Who Shames Him for Joining OnlyFans

Hugh Hefner's Son Marston 'Upset' at Family Who Shames Him for Joining OnlyFans
Instagram
Celebrity

Martson Hefner, whom the late Playboy magazine founder shared with his second wife Kimberley Conrad, also divulges in an interview that he's 'never ashamed' of his mom being a former Playmate.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Hefner's son is upset at his family members who hold a "double standard" on sexuality. In a new interview with The Messenger, Marston Hefner called out those who shamed him for joining OnlyFans.

"I'm not crazy about Instagram, but on OnlyFans, people are really friendly," the 33-year-old first told the publication. "They say they find me attractive, which is nice. They find my interests, my genuineness interesting. It's just a positive experience. And it sounds like it's not just my experience."

However, Marston claimed, "There's that line where my family would be like, 'That's pornography.' " He added, "But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it's not pornography, that sort of idea. That's ridiculous in my opinion."

  Editors' Pick

"You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don't be the person getting naked," Martson continued arguing. "It's f**ing bulls**t. That upsets me... Because I don't think that's right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers but you can't f**ing be one?"

Martson, whom Hugh shared with his second wife Kimberley Conrad, also divulged that he's "never ashamed" of his mom being a former Playmate. "My mom posed for Playboy. I was never ashamed of it," he explained. "I mean, I didn't want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time."

Martson went on to clarify that he was raised with a "distinction [between] pornography and nudity." He elaborated, "And so, Playboy is not pornography. Even though people are jerking off to it, it's not the same thing."

Back in June, Martson revealed that his wife Anna Lambropoulos has tried to be as supportive as possible of his risque endeavor. "She's not crazy about me being on OnlyFans. She would rather me not be on OnlyFans," he told Page Six. "But what's more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests - taking risks."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Costner Accused of 'Withholding' Financial Records by Ex Christine Amid Nasty Divorce

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
Related Posts
Hugh Hefner's Widow Underwent 'Deprogramming' to Heal From Toxic Environment at Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner's Widow Underwent 'Deprogramming' to Heal From Toxic Environment at Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner's Son Join OnlyFans Despite His Wife's Disapproval

Hugh Hefner's Son Join OnlyFans Despite His Wife's Disapproval

Hugh Hefner's Ex Says Being 'First' Was the 'Cleanest Way' to Deal With 'Unprotected' Playboy Orgies

Hugh Hefner's Ex Says Being 'First' Was the 'Cleanest Way' to Deal With 'Unprotected' Playboy Orgies

Hugh Hefner Dubbed as Playboy's 'Number One Predator'

Hugh Hefner Dubbed as Playboy's 'Number One Predator'

Latest News
Alice Cooper Hits Out at 'Woke' People for Pushing Transgender Issues on Kids
  • Aug 25, 2023

Alice Cooper Hits Out at 'Woke' People for Pushing Transgender Issues on Kids

Hugh Hefner's Son Marston 'Upset' at Family Who Shames Him for Joining OnlyFans
  • Aug 25, 2023

Hugh Hefner's Son Marston 'Upset' at Family Who Shames Him for Joining OnlyFans

Danny Trejo Beaming as He Marks 55 Years of Sobriety
  • Aug 25, 2023

Danny Trejo Beaming as He Marks 55 Years of Sobriety

Bindi Irwin Dishes on Her Depression After Her Pain Was Dismissed by Doctors for Years
  • Aug 25, 2023

Bindi Irwin Dishes on Her Depression After Her Pain Was Dismissed by Doctors for Years

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure