Halle Berry to Pay Olivier Martinez $8000 in Monthly Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 57-year-old Oscar winner, who shares 9-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband, reportedly also agrees to pay him '4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000' in additional support.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez officially finalized their divorce nearly eight years after their split. After reaching the settlement, it was unveiled that the "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" star agreed to pay the "Taking Lives" actor $8000 in monthly child support.

The 57-year-old, who shares 9-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband, also agreed to pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support. In addition, the Oscar winner will be responsible for her son's private school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities.

Not stopping there, the girlfriend of singer Van Hunt said she's willing to pay Olivier back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

Halle and Olivier will share joint legal and physical custody. The Jocinda Fowler of "Moonfall" will have custody of Maceo Monday to Wednesday, while Olivier will get the boy from Wednesday to Friday, with some variations due to school closures. The former spouses will alternate custody of their child on the weekends.

Halle, who is also a mom to 15-year-old daughter Nahla shared with her ex Gabriel Aubry, called it quits with Olivier in 2015 after two years of marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement at the time.

"We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son," the former couple, who was declared as legally single by a judge in December 2016, added. "We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."

You can share this post!