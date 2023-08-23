Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Respond to Engagement Rumors After Teasing Wedding Plans

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and her boyfriend clarify their relationship status after the son of Michael Jordan told paparazzi that they had a wedding date 'in the works.'

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are not heading to the altar in the near future. The pair have clarified their relationship status after sparking engagement rumors with his comments during one of their recent outings.

Taking to their joint podcast to set things straight once and for all, the reality TV star said in a Tuesday, August 22 episode of "Separation Anxiety", "We're not engaged." She then added, "But you did give me a promise ring."

"I definitely gave you a promise ring," Marcus confirmed, adding that marriage has been a topic of discussion for the couple but not a "priority." He explained, "Not necessarily putting lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we've definitely been discussing locations and time of year, and so I felt like that was a good response." Larsa added, "The only thing we've come up with is that we want a destination wedding."

Addressing the recent headlines, Marcus admitted that he might have led people into believing they're getting married with his "cheeky" comments. "Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way. I told them we're looking for a location and that it's in the works," he recalled.

Larsa revealed she got "a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, 'I'm so excited' - but no, we're not engaged." Likewise, Marcus was also getting calls and texts from his family and friends, including his famous father Michael Jordan and mother Juanita Vanoy.

"It's funny, because when the news started circulating obviously my parents reached out," he said of his parents' reaction. "My mom sent a bunch of eye emojis. My dad sent a couple text messages and had a conversation with my sister just wondering if it's legit or not - obviously with the pictures of the ring going around there was a little extra fuel on the fire."

The engagement speculation started to swirl after Larsa was spotted with a diamond band on her left ring finger while leaving a West Hollywood restaurant with her beau last week. When asked by a paparazzo if marriage is in their future, Marcus said that they have a wedding date "in the works."

The former college basketball player went on sharing, "We're looking for a location." He additionally thanked the reporter when they congratulated him on the future nuptials.

