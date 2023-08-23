Khloe Kardashian Defends Sister Kim From Body-Shamer

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is coming to sister Kim Kardashian's defense. On Tuesday, August 22, the Good American founder hit back at an Internet troll who body-shamed her older sister by calling her "pamper booty."

This started after Khloe posted on her Instagram account a picture of herself donning a sheer, white dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Kim gushed over Khloe's stunning look as she wrote in the comments section, "WOW WOW WOW!!!!!"

The SKIMS founder's comment caught wind of one user's attention as the person commented back, "hey Pamper booty." The insult didn't sit well with Khloe and she quickly fired back at the person. Taking aim at the social media user's full eyebrows, the 39-year-old said, "hey blocked brows."

Khloe Kardashian defended Kim from a hater.

Another user defended the first troll by saying they would "rather have blocked brows that's easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper." Khloe continued to fume, "Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That a** is a**'n but you do you baby. that's why we have so many flavors," she wrote. "Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love."

Fans, meanwhile, loved to see how Khloe stood up for her sibling. "I'm so proud you gave it back to her," one person wrote. Meanwhile, another added, "this might be the best clap back I've read." A third commenter said, "I f**king love you!!! I fiercely protect my sister too."

In her post, Khloe showed some skin as she bared her booty in a hip-hugging sheer overlay dress with a nude bodysuit underneath. Donning the off-the-shoulder dress, the blonde beauty posed in front of a large window sill, showing the silhouette of her famous curves. "The Kardashians" star also shared a snap of her backside in the sheer gown as she walked up a flight of stairs.

The mom of two has been posting snippets from her lavish Italian vacation on social media. Her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, could be seen matching her mom's Dolce and Gabbana ensembles throughout the trip.

