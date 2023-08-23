 

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating
After the hater uploaded a voice recording and picture of allegedly fake Offset and a woman, the 'Put It on Da Floor' raptress quickly notices his body features that are missing in the snap.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has vowed to sue a troll who accused her husband of cheating on her. Upon learning that the hater made fake evidences of Offset's alleged infidelity, the "Put It on Da Floor" raptress appeared to be taking the matter seriously.

On Sunday, August 20, the 30-year-old Grammy Award winner made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn the troll, who allegedly shared a fake voice recording and picture, that she is taking them to court. "So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer," she said in a since-deleted voice note that she uploaded on the platform.

"Because all these little games that you guys want to play online - it's going to be over with. You're going to be getting sued," the "WAP" femcee went on to threaten. "And we're going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible A.I. voice, by the way. So yeah [kisses microphone] bye!"

In that same voice recording, Cardi also mentioned a number of Offset's body features which seemed odd in the picture. She explained that the man in the photo appeared slimmer than her husband. In addition, the snap did not have her spouse's iconic blonde tips at the end of his dreads.

Previously, the troll reportedly uploaded a voice recording and a picture of who they claimed to be Offset and a woman. In the audio tape itself, the Migos rapper allegedly agreed to have a fling with the woman. Meanwhile, he was caught in a compromising position with the woman in the image.

Along with the evidences, the hater wrote in the tweet, "Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing." However, the supposed evidences were later deleted due to "a report by the copyright owner."

The hater, who appeared to be a fan of Nicki Minaj based on their X profile, soon stated in a follow-up tweet, "Cardi just copyrighted my tweet." They continued, "B***h you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n***a that's CHEATING ON YOU!!"

