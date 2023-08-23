 

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

After her look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by the YouTuber, the series regular of 'The Real Blac Chyna' reveals that her fillers unexpectedly 'migrated down' her face.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has undergone a 6th procedure to dissolve her facial fillers. After her look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by Tasha K, the series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" revealed that some of her fillers had "migrated down" her face.

During her visit to Allure Laser in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old socialite could be seen filming herself undergoing another round of Hylenex injections to reverse her previous face fillers that had unexpectedly moved to a wrong direction. The moment was documented in a video uploaded by the beauty clinic on its Instagram account named @allurelaserla on Monday, August 21.

In the clip, the former "Rob & Chyna" star was pointing her finger to her lower jawline. At the same time, she explained, "So I'm back again. I'm about to get this dissolved. I don't know if you guys can see this, but they had kinda migrated down so all of this is about to get dissolved. I'm super excited about it." She later appeared in pain while getting several areas on her face injected by a medical professional.

  Editors' Pick

That same day, Chyna's new look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by Tasha K in a video she released via Instagram. In a short clip from her podcast "Unwine With Tasha K", she bluntly stated, "Blac Chyna looks 75 in that post." She was making a reference to Chyna's Instagram footage featuring her natural look and toned body.

"Weight loss ain't gonna bring no muscles like that. When women get breast implants, and you [are] naturally little, when you do lose weight it just looks like implants. She's like one of them bodybuilders, in 60 or 78 years old age group of the f**king bodybuilders. So her legs is toned but it's not matching her a**," Tasha went on to blast the Black Men's Magazine former model, whose real name is Angela Renee White.

"And just the fillers from the face. When you put them fillers in your face, it stretches out your face, and when you stop getting them, you got loose skin on your face. It's like gaining weight. You got skin hanging. That's why she looks older," Tasha continued. "Now she's looking 75. And her mama looking better than her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Treated 'Like a Violent Animal' During 'Involuntary Hospitalization'
Related Posts
Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Believes 'Time Heals Everything' as She Keeps It Cordial With Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Believes 'Time Heals Everything' as She Keeps It Cordial With Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Scores Massive Fashion Deal Following Stunning Body Transformation

Blac Chyna Scores Massive Fashion Deal Following Stunning Body Transformation

Blac Chyna Shows Off Stunning Transformation After Removing Implants and Face Fillers

Blac Chyna Shows Off Stunning Transformation After Removing Implants and Face Fillers

Latest News
Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 23, 2023

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Report: Wendy Williams Opens New Secret Bank Account After Court Froze Hers
  • Aug 23, 2023

Report: Wendy Williams Opens New Secret Bank Account After Court Froze Hers

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism
  • Aug 23, 2023

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Treated 'Like a Violent Animal' During 'Involuntary Hospitalization'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Treated 'Like a Violent Animal' During 'Involuntary Hospitalization'

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss
  • Aug 23, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale
  • Aug 23, 2023

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Most Read
Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva
Celebrity

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party

Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party