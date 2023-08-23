Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

After her look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by the YouTuber, the series regular of 'The Real Blac Chyna' reveals that her fillers unexpectedly 'migrated down' her face.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has undergone a 6th procedure to dissolve her facial fillers. After her look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by Tasha K, the series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna" revealed that some of her fillers had "migrated down" her face.

During her visit to Allure Laser in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old socialite could be seen filming herself undergoing another round of Hylenex injections to reverse her previous face fillers that had unexpectedly moved to a wrong direction. The moment was documented in a video uploaded by the beauty clinic on its Instagram account named @allurelaserla on Monday, August 21.

In the clip, the former "Rob & Chyna" star was pointing her finger to her lower jawline. At the same time, she explained, "So I'm back again. I'm about to get this dissolved. I don't know if you guys can see this, but they had kinda migrated down so all of this is about to get dissolved. I'm super excited about it." She later appeared in pain while getting several areas on her face injected by a medical professional.

That same day, Chyna's new look was compared to that of a 75-year-old woman by Tasha K in a video she released via Instagram. In a short clip from her podcast "Unwine With Tasha K", she bluntly stated, "Blac Chyna looks 75 in that post." She was making a reference to Chyna's Instagram footage featuring her natural look and toned body.

"Weight loss ain't gonna bring no muscles like that. When women get breast implants, and you [are] naturally little, when you do lose weight it just looks like implants. She's like one of them bodybuilders, in 60 or 78 years old age group of the f**king bodybuilders. So her legs is toned but it's not matching her a**," Tasha went on to blast the Black Men's Magazine former model, whose real name is Angela Renee White.

"And just the fillers from the face. When you put them fillers in your face, it stretches out your face, and when you stop getting them, you got loose skin on your face. It's like gaining weight. You got skin hanging. That's why she looks older," Tasha continued. "Now she's looking 75. And her mama looking better than her."

