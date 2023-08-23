 

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Weighing in on the model's muscular and toned body, the YouTube content creator declares that Chyna looks similar to an 'Avatar,' 'AI character' and '78-year-old' bodybuilder.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tasha K has compared Blac Chyna's new look to an AI character. Weighing in on the model's dramatic transformation, the content creator did not hold back to express her opinions that she disliked Chyna's latest appearance.

The YouTuber shared her reaction to Chyna having a muscular and toned body on her podcast titled "Unwine With Tasha K". In a short clip from the podcast that she uploaded via Instagram, she could be heard saying, "You're doing too f**king much. First of all, I thought this was an 'Avatar'. I thought this was an AI character."

"Blac Chyna looks 75 in that post," Tasha went on to blast. She further explained, "Weight loss ain't gonna bring no muscles like that. When women get breast implants, and you [are] naturally little, when you do lose weight it just looks like implants. She's like one of them bodybuilders, in 60 or 78 years old age group of the f**king bodybuilders."

"So her legs is toned but it's not matching her a**," Tasha continued. "And just the fillers from the face. When you put them fillers in your face, it stretches out your face, and when you stop getting them, you got loose skin on your face. It's like gaining weight. You got skin hanging. That's why she looks older. Now she's looking 75. And her mama looking better than her."

Tasha's comments on Chyna's new look came one day after the entrepreneur proudly showed off her fit physique via social media. On Sunday, August 20, Chyna uploaded via Instagram a video highlighting her workout routine in the gym. In the clip, it could be seen that she has muscles on her arms and legs.

In addition to her body figure, Chyna flaunted her natural look without makeup. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there's endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all. @heartspurefitness."

Despite Tasha's unpleasant comment, Chyna was showered with praise by other Instagram users. In the comments section, one user exclaimed, "I'm so proud of your growth! You are such an inspiration." Another joined in, "Strong like your mind, body, and spirit!! Keep up the good work Angela!! I'm proud of you bless up."

