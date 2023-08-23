HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

 

The streamer has announced that the 'Sex and the City' revival has been renewed for season 3 ahead of its season 2 finale, which is set to feature Kim Cattrall's cameo.

AceShowbiz - Carrie and the gang will stay for a lot longer. On Tuesday, August 22, HBO Max announced that "And Just Like That…" had been renewed for season 3 ahead of the "Sex and the City" revival's season 2 finale.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King teased in a press release that they're planning to tell the stories of the show's iconic characters, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), as well as the new additions who've joined the show in seasons 1 and 2.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the 'Sex and the City' universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," he said. " 'And Just Like That…' Here comes season three."

Also sharing excitement for the renewal was Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," she said in a statement. "We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

The decision to give another season for the series is not surprising. The hit series is the most-watched series and No. 1 original overall for the streamer. While season 3 cast hasn't been confirmed, fans can expect the return of Parker, Nixon, Davis, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Evan Handler and John Corbett.

In the season 2 finale, "Sex and the City" alum Kim Cattrall will be making a long-awaited cameo. Cattrall's fan-favorite character Samantha Jones will speak over the phone with Carrie in the episode titled "The Last Supper Part Two: Entree", which will air on Thursday, August 24.

After previous reports claimed that she's not interested in reprising her role, Cattrall confirmed her return in an Instagram post back in June. She shared a photo of herself as Samantha to Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy Pride…"

