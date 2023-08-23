Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Cover Images/Adam Nemser/Faye's Vision Celebrity

While setting the record straight on her sexual orientation, the longtime co-host of 'The View' also explains that she has many lesbian friends and has played lesbian roles on television.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has broken silence on her sexuality. After being claimed as having "lesbian vibes" by her former co-host Raven-Symone, the longtime co-host of "The View" set the record straight on the matter.

The 67-year-old actress opened up about her sexual orientation in an interview with Raven and her wife/co-host Miranda Maday on "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda". In the Sunday, August 20 episode, she could be heard saying, "Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian."

"But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television," Whoopi explained. "But I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends." She went on to reveal that she has set up boundaries with her lesbian pals, "I'm not gonna kiss you, but I'll kiss you over here, I'll do this but I'm not going to do this… And they're like, 'OK!' "

Whoopi clarified that she is straight after Raven, who co-hosted "The View" from 2015 to 2016, began talking about the former's sexuality. "Speaking of love and like staying out of people's business, I just want to dig into your business a little bit. Sometimes you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes," Raven said, prompting Whoopi to burst into laughter.

Raven's co-host Miranda joined in, "I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven's." She further elaborated, "I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she's just really hoping you'll come out right here, right now."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Raven showered Whoopi with praise for how she has presented herself over the years. "Which makes me happy because I can also say, to all those people who judge the lesbian community or the gay community, there is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do," Raven gushed.

"It's fantastic, you're not either one or the other, you're just a human living in your body and doesn't really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that," she additionally marveled. "It's just the way you present and it's so warming… You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that."

Whoopi has tied the knot three times. Back in 1973, when she was 18 years old, the "Sister Act" star married Alvin Martin. That same year, the two welcomed their daughter Alexandrea together. In 1979, Whoopi and Alvin called off their marriage. A few years later, in 1986, the EGOT winner tied the knot with David Claessen. They divorced in 1988. She later married actor Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 and broke up in 1995.

You can share this post!