 

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Cover Images/Adam Nemser/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

While setting the record straight on her sexual orientation, the longtime co-host of 'The View' also explains that she has many lesbian friends and has played lesbian roles on television.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has broken silence on her sexuality. After being claimed as having "lesbian vibes" by her former co-host Raven-Symone, the longtime co-host of "The View" set the record straight on the matter.

The 67-year-old actress opened up about her sexual orientation in an interview with Raven and her wife/co-host Miranda Maday on "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda". In the Sunday, August 20 episode, she could be heard saying, "Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian."

"But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television," Whoopi explained. "But I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends." She went on to reveal that she has set up boundaries with her lesbian pals, "I'm not gonna kiss you, but I'll kiss you over here, I'll do this but I'm not going to do this… And they're like, 'OK!' "

Whoopi clarified that she is straight after Raven, who co-hosted "The View" from 2015 to 2016, began talking about the former's sexuality. "Speaking of love and like staying out of people's business, I just want to dig into your business a little bit. Sometimes you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes," Raven said, prompting Whoopi to burst into laughter.

  Editors' Pick

Raven's co-host Miranda joined in, "I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven's." She further elaborated, "I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she's just really hoping you'll come out right here, right now."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Raven showered Whoopi with praise for how she has presented herself over the years. "Which makes me happy because I can also say, to all those people who judge the lesbian community or the gay community, there is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do," Raven gushed.

"It's fantastic, you're not either one or the other, you're just a human living in your body and doesn't really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that," she additionally marveled. "It's just the way you present and it's so warming… You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that."

Whoopi has tied the knot three times. Back in 1973, when she was 18 years old, the "Sister Act" star married Alvin Martin. That same year, the two welcomed their daughter Alexandrea together. In 1979, Whoopi and Alvin called off their marriage. A few years later, in 1986, the EGOT winner tied the knot with David Claessen. They divorced in 1988. She later married actor Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 and broke up in 1995.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nia Long Fights Ex Ime Udoka Over Custody of Their Child

NFL Star Caleb Farley Looks Downcast After Father Died in Home Explosion
Related Posts
Whoopi Goldberg Adds Clause to Her Will to Avoid Being Resurrected as Hologram After Death

Whoopi Goldberg Adds Clause to Her Will to Avoid Being Resurrected as Hologram After Death

Whoopi Goldberg Doubts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Near Catastrophic Car Chase Claim

Whoopi Goldberg Doubts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Near Catastrophic Car Chase Claim

Whoopi Goldberg Debuts Glasses-Free Look on 'The View' After Eye Surgery

Whoopi Goldberg Debuts Glasses-Free Look on 'The View' After Eye Surgery

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again After Insisting Holocaust Wasn't About Race

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again After Insisting Holocaust Wasn't About Race

Latest News
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Treated 'Like a Violent Animal' During 'Involuntary Hospitalization'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Treated 'Like a Violent Animal' During 'Involuntary Hospitalization'

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss
  • Aug 23, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale
  • Aug 23, 2023

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

NFL Star Caleb Farley Looks Downcast After Father Died in Home Explosion
  • Aug 23, 2023

NFL Star Caleb Farley Looks Downcast After Father Died in Home Explosion

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Nia Long Fights Ex Ime Udoka Over Custody of Their Child
  • Aug 23, 2023

Nia Long Fights Ex Ime Udoka Over Custody of Their Child

Most Read
Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas