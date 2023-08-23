Jessie James Debuts Baby Bump in New Clip as She's Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Eric Decker

Instagram Celebrity

The pregnancy came as a surprise since the 'Southern Girl City Lights' singer and her husband revealed in last year's interview that they were not 'trying to have a kid - we're also not, not trying to have one.'

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker is having a bun in the oven. When announcing that she's expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker, the "Southern Girl City Lights" singer shared a mesmerizing video in which she debuted her baby bump.

The 35-year-old uploaded the clip on Instagram on Tuesday, August 22. In the video, soundtracked by Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby", the pregnant star could be seen stepping onto a balcony overlooking palm trees as she put her baby bump on display in a cropped tank and underwear.

Jessie, who already shares to 5-year-old son Forrest Bradley, 8-year-old son Eric "Bubby" Jr. and 9-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose with Eric, simply captioned the post by writing, "Good morning." She also added a sun emoji.

The pregnancy came as a surprise since the couple told PEOPLE last fall that they were not "trying to have a kid - we're also not, not trying to have one." The musician added, "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

In January of this year, Jessie doubled down on her statement that she and Eric weren't planning to have any more babies. Thus, she asked her spouse to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment' and he won't. He just won't do it," she told Us Weekly. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

Eric previously admitted he feels "nervous" about having a vasectomy - and he worries their plans may change in the future. He told the publication, "It's a little power being taken. That's how I feel. I'm a little nervous about it, to be honest. You don't know where life will take you in the next five years … We have amazing kids, so I don't want a lot of love being taken."

