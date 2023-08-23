 

Britney Spears Seeking Therapy Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney has reportedly sought professional help to maintain her mental health as she is entering divorce proceedings with estranged husband after less than two years of marriage.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is reportedly getting therapy amid her bitter divorce from Sam Asghari. The "Toxic" singer, 41, has confessed she was a "little shocked" the personal trainer-turned actor filed for a split from her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, but her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going including a counsellor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer.

"She has the ongoing help of a therapist and has hired divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser," Page Six reported.

"Britney is strong, she's feeling like, 'Woah', like you would in any break-up when you've been with someone for six years, but she's very clear headed. She's not holed up all alone crying."

Another insider told the outlet, "I think Britney gets a bad rap, she's a true artist, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she's doing incredibly well under the circumstances."

Britney's divorce lawyer Ms. Wasser, 55, charges $1000-an-hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her near 30-year law career including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette, Kate Walsh, Johnny Knoxville, Maria Shriver, Kelly Clarkson, and Kevin Costner.

News Britney reportedly has the help of a therapist comes after a claim she and Sam are no longer speaking. Sources told TMZ, "(They have) totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward. Things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven't spoken since."

Despite apparently stopping communicating with each other, Britney and Sam have both spoken out on social media on their split. Britney broke her silence over the breakdown of her marriage on 18 August, admitting on Instagram she was "a little shocked" Sam had decided to split from her.

She added the collapse of their relationship was "honestly nobody's business," but admitted, "I couldn't take the pain anymore."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked," the pop star wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing."

"I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she continued. "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!"

Sam said online a day earlier "s*** happens".

