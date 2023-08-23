Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture

Wall Street Journal/Gray Sorrenti Celebrity

The 'Morning Show' actress insists redemption is still an option as she blasts cancel culture while weighing on the MeToo movement following Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is done with cancel culture and refuses to put "everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket." Despite earning millions starring in #MeToo drama "The Morning Show", the former "Friends" actress, 54, criticizes over the army of stars who have been "cancelled" in the wake of serial rapist Weinstein, 71, being sentenced to 39 years behind bars on four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

"I'm so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don't understand what it means. Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket," Jennifer told the Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer added that even though she was never harassed or attacked by Weinstein, she "consciously" had someone in her trailer with her when he visited her on a set to pitch her a film.

She said, "(Weinstein's) not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can't wait to hang out with Harvey.' Never. You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.' I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer."

Weinstein told the publication Aniston had "never had any uncomfortable instances with me."

He was already serving a 23-year sentence for separate rape and sexual assault convictions in New York when he was also found guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and the sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unnamed Russian-born model.

Jennifer is currently starring in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show", which features a fictional breakfast TV host being hit with a series of #MeToo allegations.

Her Wall Street journal interview comes after she disabled her Instagram comments after an account under her name hit the like button on a controversial post from Jamie Foxx, 55, that was linked to anti-Semitism.

The Oscar-winning "Ray" actor posted an angry message that said, "They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

He later deleted the post and offered his "deepest apologies" to anyone offended by it, stressing he was using the example of Jesus to refer to a friend who had betrayed him.

An account with Jennifer's name appeared to "like" the remarks, but the actress quickly issued a statement saying she had nothing to do with it. She hit out, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident."

"And, more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up on their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

