 

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture
Wall Street Journal/Gray Sorrenti
Celebrity

The 'Morning Show' actress insists redemption is still an option as she blasts cancel culture while weighing on the MeToo movement following Harvey Weinstein scandal.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is done with cancel culture and refuses to put "everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket." Despite earning millions starring in #MeToo drama "The Morning Show", the former "Friends" actress, 54, criticizes over the army of stars who have been "cancelled" in the wake of serial rapist Weinstein, 71, being sentenced to 39 years behind bars on four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

"I'm so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don't understand what it means. Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket," Jennifer told the Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer added that even though she was never harassed or attacked by Weinstein, she "consciously" had someone in her trailer with her when he visited her on a set to pitch her a film.

She said, "(Weinstein's) not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can't wait to hang out with Harvey.' Never. You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.' I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer."

Weinstein told the publication Aniston had "never had any uncomfortable instances with me."

  Editors' Pick

He was already serving a 23-year sentence for separate rape and sexual assault convictions in New York when he was also found guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and the sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unnamed Russian-born model.

Jennifer is currently starring in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show", which features a fictional breakfast TV host being hit with a series of #MeToo allegations.

Her Wall Street journal interview comes after she disabled her Instagram comments after an account under her name hit the like button on a controversial post from Jamie Foxx, 55, that was linked to anti-Semitism.

The Oscar-winning "Ray" actor posted an angry message that said, "They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

He later deleted the post and offered his "deepest apologies" to anyone offended by it, stressing he was using the example of Jesus to refer to a friend who had betrayed him.

An account with Jennifer's name appeared to "like" the remarks, but the actress quickly issued a statement saying she had nothing to do with it. She hit out, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident."

"And, more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up on their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Seeking Therapy Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album Title in Newspaper Ad With Little Twist
Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston Prefers to Be Single Because It's 'Easier'

Jennifer Aniston Prefers to Be Single Because It's 'Easier'

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Feels Offended When People Praise Her Look While Reminding Her of Her Age

Jennifer Aniston Feels Offended When People Praise Her Look While Reminding Her of Her Age

Jennifer Aniston Plans to Take a Break and Travel for Fears of 'Agoraphobia'

Jennifer Aniston Plans to Take a Break and Travel for Fears of 'Agoraphobia'

Latest News
Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments
  • Aug 23, 2023

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi
  • Aug 23, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express
  • Aug 23, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Won't Put Everyone in 'Harvey Weinstein Basket' as She's Tired of Cancel Culture

Drew Barrymore Awed by Renee Rapp's 'Sexiness' for Protecting Her From Alleged Stalker at NYC Event
  • Aug 23, 2023

Drew Barrymore Awed by Renee Rapp's 'Sexiness' for Protecting Her From Alleged Stalker at NYC Event

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits
  • Aug 23, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Most Read
Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth