 

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Instagram
Music

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker proudly shows off a drawing by his little boy and announces it will be featured on the front page of his next studio installment 'For All the Dogs'.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake's son Adonis created his rapper dad's "For All the Dogs" album artwork. The hip-hop superstar and proud dad reveals the creepy cover of a dog with red eyes designed by his five-year-old boy - whom he has with French painter Sophie Brussaux - on Instagram, crediting him in the caption.

Drake teased last week that he "got a chance" to "listen to" the finished record and that it will be "coming real soon." The 'Rich Flex' star addressed the crowd at his concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 16.

The artwork reveal comes after Drake teased a collaboration with Bad Bunny on his eighth studio album. The "God's Plan" hitmaker and the Latin superstar - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - have teamed up again on a track on Drake's follow-up to 2022's "Honestly, Nevermind".

  Editors' Pick

Speaking at the same Los Angeles venue on Sunday, August 13 on his "It's All a Blur" tour, Drake told the crowd, "I want to tell y'all something 'cause y'all are L.A., and we love you. It's been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y'all on my album."

Bunny, who the rapper last joined forces with in 2018 on "Mia" from his debut album "X 100pre", attended the concert.

Drake sent fans wild by revealing he's planning to drop "For All the Dogs" in "like two weeks," meaning it's due any day now. During the tour's stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 26, he teased fans about the imminent arrival of the new LP, which also follows his joint LP with 21 Savage, "Her Loss". He told fans at the iconic venue, "New York I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks."

Drake previously teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with Savage that he has a new record "coming soon." The "One Dance" rapper was performing at Chicago's United Center with his collaborator on July 5 when he dropped some big news. He told the crowd, "I have an album coming out soon for y'all."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans
Related Posts
Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Latest News
'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College
  • Aug 23, 2023

'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans
  • Aug 23, 2023

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
  • Aug 23, 2023

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Most Read
King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features
Music

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200