Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Instagram Movie

After collaborating on Apple TV series 'See', the 'Aquaman' star and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor will re-team for a new movie directed by 'Blue Beetle' filmmaker.

Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are tapped to star in Angel Manuel Soto's "The Wrecking Crew". "Blue Beetle" director Soto sits behind the lens for the movie, which has a script written by Jonathan Tropper, who penned the project before the writers' strike got underway in June.

Bautista and Momoa were in discussions to co-star in the film before the American actors' union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) went on strike in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It has been described as a "buddy comedy" although there aren't any plot details about the movie.

It comes after Bautista admitted in August 2021 that he wanted to star in a buddy cop movie with Momoa. The wrestler-turned-actor teamed up with the "Aquaman" star for the second series of the Apple TV+ drama "See", and admitted he also wanted to work with the star on the big screen in a "Lethal Weapon" style movie.

Bautista tweeted, "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a 'Lethal Weapon' type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait (sic)."

Momoa later admitted he is open to starring in a buddy cop movie with Bautista. Speaking on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", he said, "I'm not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film.' "

"We love each other, you know, obviously we met on 'See', we're on 'Dune' together, so I said 'absolutely.' And he's like, 'Let's do it in Hawaii.' I'm like, 'Let's do it.' I'm like, 'I got an idea.' So it's off to the races now. We're doing it."

Momoa joked, "It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film. He'll be grumpy, I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!"

You can share this post!