Dax Shepard Sent Into 'Spiral' Due to 'Financial Insecurity' Amid Hollywood Strikes

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Movie

In a new episode of his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, the 'CHiPS' star reveals his fear of going 'broke' amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though he realizes that his fear is 'foundationless.'

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dax Shepard has opened up on how the ongoing Hollywood strikes have greatly affected him. The actor/filmmaker has admitted that his life has been sent into a "spiral" since he's not able to act in the last two months.

The comedian, who is married to actress Kristen Bell, revealed his fear of going "broke" when talking about money with his guest Jason Derulo in the Monday, August 21 episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I am currently in a, like, two-month spiral of just completely out of hand financial insecurity," Dax said. "This new fear of, 'I'm gonna somehow be broke or I'm gonna lose everything, podcasting is gonna be over, and there's an actors strike and I'm not gonna act.' "

The father of two admitted his fear is "so foundationless, it's preposterous. ... It's not related to reality." He further divulged, "It's from growing up poor. I just can't shake it. So, to your point, you watch your parents fight about money, you think money's the problem. But money's not the problem."

Jason agreed, adding, "It's not. It's way deeper rooted." In the said episode, the singer also opened up about his mindset after growing up in a poor family. "When I was a kid, my parents would fight all the time about money," he recalled. "In the back of my mind, I'd be like. 'I'm gonna fix this.' I thought that I would be the savior of the problems that they had."

Dax's confession comes after Billy Porter revealed that he had to sell his house due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. "I have to sell my house. Yeah! Because we're on strike," he told Evening Standard earlier this month. "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money - which I haven't made yet - is still cheque-to-cheque."

The 53-year-old shared, "I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening." He appeared to slam Disney CEO Bob Iger as he continued, "So to the person who said 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out."

Met by TMZ later that month, the "Pose" actor reiterated, "I'm already losing my home. That's why we're striking. Please understand that ... It's not a game." He went on noting that he tried to maintain his grace in this situation, explaining, "I'm trying to have some grace about this … It's emotional for all of us. I try to not talk about it because I know that the only thing coming out of my mouth right now is venom and rage. That's all, and it's not useful."

You can share this post!