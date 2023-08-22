Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Despite Split News

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actress and her estranged husband take their son Aleph to the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia after it's reported that the couple has separated following his affair.

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman has reunited with Benjamin Millepied despite reports saying that they have separated. The pair were spotted attending the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, August 20.

The 42-year-old actress and the 46-year-old choreographer were in the stands with their 12-year-old son Aleph as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. They were watching England's Lionesses take on Spain's La Rojas at Stadium Australia.

While the pictures were mostly blurry, the outlet reported that the Oscar winner looked downcast during the outing. She, however, was still doting on her son, hugging the pre-teen boy while trying to focus on the match.

The Jane Foster depicter in the MCU's "Thor" films sported a tan overcoat which she paired with a white T-shirt. Her estranged husband and their son appeared to make an early exit at half-time, leaving the actress alone in the crowd to watch England lose 1-0 to Spain.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Natalie and Benjamin have separated following his affair scandal. A so-called insider spilled to the outlet, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

Natalie herself appeared to hint at the split during her public appearance in Sydney a few days prior. She ditched her wedding ring when attending the Angel City Equity Summit on Friday, August 4, which happened to be her and Benjamin's 11th wedding anniversary.

Benjamin's alleged infidelity was first exposed in June. He was rumored to have an affair with Camille Etienne after he was spotted around his office with the 25-year-old climate activist. Despite feeling "humiliated" by the affair rumors, Natalie reportedly still tried to make her marriage to Benjamin work at the time.

A source spoke to Us Weekly in June, "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him," as a different source added that the French dancer "regrets" his wrongdoing.

