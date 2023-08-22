Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'BH90210' actress has been discharged from a Los Angeles emergency ward, hours after revealing to fans she had been there for four days suffering a mystery illness.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has been released from hospital in a wheelchair and covered in bruises. The "BH90210" actress was discharged from a Los Angeles emergency ward on Sunday, August 20, hours after revealing to fans she had been there for four days suffering a mystery illness.

Photos and video obtained on Monday, August 21, by Page Six, a casually dressed Spelling could be seen with bruising on her face and both arms, as she was escorted to a black SUV in a wheelchair. The outlet said she "appeared distraught and unsteady" and "needed assistance getting up from the wheelchair".

Before being ushered into the backseat of the vehicle, the 50-year-old star hugged one of a group of masked women who were with her, believed to be nurses. The actress, who has been living in a motel and motorhome with her five children after apparently falling on hard times, updated her fans on her health woes on Sunday by posting an image on Instagram showing her in hospital with a drip in her arm.

She said in one of two captions overlayed on the snap, which also showed her patient wristband with an admission date of August 17, "4th day her and I'm missing my kiddos so much…" Tori added the message at the bottom of the picture, "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

The actress' hospitalization came one day after she was spotted filming an unknown project in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She was photographed looking polished on set in a red pantsuit styled with a black lace camisole.

Tori started shooting weeks after she was snapped living in a motorhome on camping grounds in Ventura, California, with her five children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-month-old Beau. Before the move, Tori and her children had moved into a $100-a-night motel in L.A. to escape a toxic mould infestation at their famliy mansion she said left her and her kids needing hospital treatment.

Tori is rumored to have split from her estranged husband Dean McDermott after the "Due South" actor said online in June after their 17 years of marriage. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," the 56-year-old announced.

