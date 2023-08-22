 

Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital

Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 'BH90210' actress has been discharged from a Los Angeles emergency ward, hours after revealing to fans she had been there for four days suffering a mystery illness.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has been released from hospital in a wheelchair and covered in bruises. The "BH90210" actress was discharged from a Los Angeles emergency ward on Sunday, August 20, hours after revealing to fans she had been there for four days suffering a mystery illness.

Photos and video obtained on Monday, August 21, by Page Six, a casually dressed Spelling could be seen with bruising on her face and both arms, as she was escorted to a black SUV in a wheelchair. The outlet said she "appeared distraught and unsteady" and "needed assistance getting up from the wheelchair".

Before being ushered into the backseat of the vehicle, the 50-year-old star hugged one of a group of masked women who were with her, believed to be nurses. The actress, who has been living in a motel and motorhome with her five children after apparently falling on hard times, updated her fans on her health woes on Sunday by posting an image on Instagram showing her in hospital with a drip in her arm.

  Editors' Pick

She said in one of two captions overlayed on the snap, which also showed her patient wristband with an admission date of August 17, "4th day her and I'm missing my kiddos so much…" Tori added the message at the bottom of the picture, "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

The actress' hospitalization came one day after she was spotted filming an unknown project in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She was photographed looking polished on set in a red pantsuit styled with a black lace camisole.

Tori started shooting weeks after she was snapped living in a motorhome on camping grounds in Ventura, California, with her five children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-month-old Beau. Before the move, Tori and her children had moved into a $100-a-night motel in L.A. to escape a toxic mould infestation at their famliy mansion she said left her and her kids needing hospital treatment.

Tori is rumored to have split from her estranged husband Dean McDermott after the "Due South" actor said online in June after their 17 years of marriage. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," the 56-year-old announced.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Timothee Chalamet Posts Thirst Trap Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Kevin Federline No Longer Sued by His Children's School
Related Posts
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Latest News
Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy
  • Aug 22, 2023

Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing
  • Aug 22, 2023

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at 'Hannah Montana' Final Scene While Promoting New Single
  • Aug 22, 2023

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at 'Hannah Montana' Final Scene While Promoting New Single

Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Despite Split News
  • Aug 22, 2023

Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Despite Split News

Whitney Port Warns Trolls for Making 'Harsh' Comments on Her Bikini Body
  • Aug 22, 2023

Whitney Port Warns Trolls for Making 'Harsh' Comments on Her Bikini Body

Alabama Barker Blames Autoimmune Disease for Her Weight Gain Following Body-Shaming Comments
  • Aug 22, 2023

Alabama Barker Blames Autoimmune Disease for Her Weight Gain Following Body-Shaming Comments

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him