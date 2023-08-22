 

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son

The 'One Tree Hill' alum confirms she and her husband-to-be Allan Russell have settled on the name of their first child together as her belly is getting bigger.

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer and her fiance Allan Russell have already chosen a name for their unborn son. The 39-year-old country singer - who has already had Jace, four, and Jolie, seven, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin - is expecting her first child with her current partner Allan and she's opened up about the pregnancy in a question-and-answer session with fans - revealing the couple already has a name in mind for their little boy.

"We do. It's a name we always came back to and when we compared it to others, the one we loved always ended up being the fav [favourite]," Jenna replied in a post on Instagram after a fan asked if they have a name for the baby.

In the session, Jana also opened up about how this pregnancy is affected her eating habits. She told her fans, "In the first trimester I couldn't really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit ..."

"I can't eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I'm still nauseous throughout the day but it's worse at night and morning ... This pregnancy I like cold things, just like when I was carrying Jace, and the things that help my belly are peaches, cherries, and fresh squeezed OJ."

"Also I just want salads all the time. Things that are not too heavy, I used to love bone broth. But can't stomach it. I really wish I could eat fries or warm things but that sounds awful to me."

Jana is scheduled to have a Caesarean section when the baby comes but she admitted that having a plan in place doesn't make the impending birth any less "scary." She wrote, "I'm not gonna lie. I have my fears. It's a scary unknown thing even with a 'scheduled C-section.' All I can pray for is a healthy baby and a smooth delivery."

She added, "The reality is I can't control the outcomes or what's going to happen so when I get fearful or start to panic, I just need to pray and be positive that it's all going to be ok."

