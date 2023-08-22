 

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike
Universal Pictures
Movie

The upcoming fourth installment of the 'Bridget Jones' franchise has reportedly become a 'nightmare' as the project is facing two-year delay because of the strike.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - The next "Bridget Jones" movie could be delayed for two years due to the Hollywood actors' strike. Renee Zellweger has been tapped to reprise the titular role in the fourth installment of the franchise but only had a small window where she could shoot the project - which is now running out as the SAG-AFTRA strike holds up productions.

"It's a nightmare for film bosses. It's taken ages to get everyone on board with Bridget Jones 4 and now the strike means it's in jeopardy. Renee is one of the biggest names in Hollywood so has already signed up for multiple films in the coming years. She only has a tight window to shoot Bridget and the strike means she could totally miss it," a source told The Sun newspaper.

The "Bridget Jones" movies are based on Helen Fielding's novels and the character first hit the big screen in 2001 with "Bridget Jones's Diary" - which proved to be a huge hit and made over £200 million at the box office. Two sequels have since followed - "Bridget Jones, The Edge of Reason" in 2004 and "Bridget Jones's Baby" in 2016.

  Editors' Pick

Fielding revealed last year that she was working on a fourth film based on her 2013 novel "Mad About the Boy". She said, "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen. "Every film that gets made is a miracle - it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on screen."

Renee expressed hope last year that she would be able to portray the unlucky-in-love character again. Speaking on "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM, the 54-year-old actress said, "I hope so. I hope so."

"I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun. I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son
Latest News
New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen
  • Aug 22, 2023

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son
  • Aug 22, 2023

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike
  • Aug 22, 2023

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition
  • Aug 22, 2023

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic
  • Aug 22, 2023

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'
  • Aug 22, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'

Most Read
Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film
Movie

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film

Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Dethrones 'Barbie'

Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Dethrones 'Barbie'

Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director

Cara Delevingne Keen to Becoming Film Director

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen