Travis Barker Surprises Blind Young Drummer With Duet Performance and Donation

After a video of Grayson Roberts selling lemonade with no customers went viral, the Blink-182 drummer pays the 9-year-old a visit at his stand in a social space in Los Angeles.

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker has shown off his generous side. After a video of a blind young drummer selling lemonade went viral, the drummer of Blink-182 surprised Grayson Roberts with a duet performance and donation.

On Friday evening, August 18, the 47-year-old musician visited the 9-year-old boy who was selling lemonade at his stand in the Dream Factory social space in downtown Los Angeles. The heartwarming moment was documented in a video uploaded on the boy's Instagram and TikTok page simultaneously.

In the clip, Travis could be seen carrying a number of drumsticks in both of his hands when he approached Grayson who was standing behind his lemonade stand. "What's up Grayson? Nice to meet you," Travis could be heard saying. "I brought you some drumsticks. I saw a video of you playing drums and singing. I brought some donations for you. I brought some money for you."

After their interaction, Grayson did not forget to ask Travis if the two can have a duet. "Do you think we could play drums and sing together?" the boy asked. In response, Travis excitedly granted his request. The footage further showed Travis playing drums while Grayson was standing in front of him and singing.

Along with the clip, Grayson showed his appreciation for Travis in the caption of his Instagram post that read, "THANK YOU travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!! It was SO amazing And thank you for letting me choose the color of sprinkles because who doesn't love sprinkles?!"

Following his sweet gesture, Travis was said to be "great with kids" by an eyewitness at the event. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the eyewitness shared, "Everyone was shocked Travis Barker was there. It was a huge inspiration for Grayson. Travis is so great with kids and to see the way he interacted with Greyson was truly awesome."

Prior to the surprise, motivational speaker and podcaster Charlie "Rocket" Jabaley, who is a brain tumor survivor, spotted Grayson selling lemonade in a stand in front of his house. Unfortunately, the little boy did not have any customers at that time.

To help Grayson, Charlie released a video and encouraged his millions of followers to help. Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "Let's help him!!! He's just so precious. If u wanna help him with me, Leave a comment and we can figure out something we can all do for him!"

