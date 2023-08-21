Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Her Children Having Fun in the Rain

Instagram/khloekardashian Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star takes to her social media account to share a video enjoying a quality time with her son Tatum Thompson and daughter True Thompson playing outside in the rain.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's kids are just like any other kid. "The Kardashians" star took to her social media account to share a video enjoying a quality time with her son Tatum Thompson and daughter True Thompson playing outside in the rain.

As Hurricane Hilary passed through Southern California on Sunday, August 20, she posted on Instagram Stories videos and photos from the sweet moment. In one of the clips that the reality TV star shared, Tatum could be seen crawling through the grass.

He then used a stone ledge to stand up and peer over at the other side. He later picked up some grass and turned around to show his mom what he collected.

One other clip featured True jumping on a trampoline built into the ground. Her little brother then crawled near her as True suggested, "Bounce him!" She later jumped to help bounce him gently as he cooed. Khloe also shared a pic of her kids, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, hugging.

For the fun-filled outing, True wore a leopard-print tank top and peach shorts as well as a pink cast during their rainy morning. As for Tatum, he looked adorable in a matching gray top and shorts.

Khloe first shared a picture of True and Kim Kardashian's son Psalm wearing matching casts after being involved in playground accidents earlier this month. The Good American founder posted a snap of the five-year-old girl and her four-year-old cousin Psalm, who sported black cast.

"Summer 2023. Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars," Khloe wrote in the caption, "They had a ball this summer." Khloe didn't share any further detail as to what had happened to True or Psalm.

