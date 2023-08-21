 

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features

King Harris Goes Off on Sexyy Red and DaBaby for Trying to Charge Him $50-100K for Features
The son of rapper T.I. and Tiny calls out the femcee and the 'Rockstar' hitmaker just a few days after he was trolled by social media users for showing off his new veneer set.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Harris revealed that he has hit Sexyy Red and DaBaby for collaborations. However, the son of rapper T.I. wasn't happy that the femcee and the "Rockstar" hitmaker tried to charge him for $50-100K for features.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the 18-year-old opened up about approaching the two hip-hop artists for features on his songs. "People just goddamn thinking too much about money," he argued. "I don't see me doing this. They try to text me on some 50k plus s**t."

King went on to note that Sexyy Red quoted him $50,000 for a verse, while DaBaby allegedly quoted $100,000. "If I f**k with you and I support [you], I wouldn't do that to them," he declared.

King went on to emphasize that he would never charge someone if they asked him to do something. "I don't need y'all trying to flip my words and nothing but what I'm saying is like I never charge like I for instance right? Funny. If you needed me to come in the city somewhere, you know I pop out every night... I wouldn't charge you," he explained.

King shared the video just days after he was trolled online for showing off his new veneer set. "He remind me of a cartoon character I'm just not sure which one," one social media user commented underneath 2cool2bl0g's post. "You're so young, why would your ruin your real teeth so early," another person said.

In response to the trolls, King returned the favor with a diss about stealing women from his haters on Thursday. "Ay I gotta to make this video for the big teeth trolls, man," he said. "Ay bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your b***h ain't going nowhere she still gone be there I don't want her."

