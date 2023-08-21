 

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

The 'Still Over It' artist, who recently broke up with 'BMF' actor Lil Meech due to an alleged infidelity, is seemingly frustrated after being linked romantically to her fellow RnB artist.

  Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has made it clear that there is nothing going on between her and Jeremih. After sparking romance rumors between her and the "Down on Me" singer by roller skating together, the "Still Over It" artist insisted that they are not dating.

On Saturday, August 19, Jeremih shared a video of him working on his and Summer's skating lessons together on Instagram Story. The clip was later re-shared by The Neighborhood Talk, and that's where the mom of three set the record straight.

"That man has never touched me & never will, no disrespect, he happened to be there when I was there , celebs go skating too, T.I., Tiny [Tameka Cottle], Usher and many more be at cascade," Summer argued. "damn y'all make my a** itch I can't do nothing without y'all tryna be in my business."

Prior to this, Summer was romancing "BMF" actor Lil Meech. However, she hinted at their split in late July. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote on her Instagram Story, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

Shortly afterward, a ring camera video of Meech visiting a woman, who is not Summer, was leaked online. After helping carry her groceries inside, he appears to have stayed a while before exiting 17 minutes later.

Meech denied the cheating allegations after the video went viral. "D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video posted on his own account. "We went to the grocery store, man," he added.

On August 4, the son of Demetrius Flenory of Black Mafia Family tried to act unbothered while watching his ex's performance at Sexyy Red's show in Atlanta. He appeared to avoid looking at his ex, who was twerking onstage.

