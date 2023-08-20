Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Cover Images/Jose Perez Celebrity

The 'A Star Is Born' actor is 'very lucky' to get rid of his alcohol and drug addictions when he was younger, claiming that he has been sober for nearly two decades.

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper feels blessed to be alive after struggling with addiction in his twenties. The 48-year-old actor opened up about struggling with substance abuse some years ago but has been sober for almost two decades as he revealed during an appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" that his struggles were not brought about by fame.

"In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But nothing to do with fame, though. But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I've been very lucky," he said when asked if he had ever had any "wild" years.

The "American Sniper" star appeared alongside Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born" when he played an alcoholic musician and when asked if his own personal struggle had helped bring the role to the screen, he admitted that it had made things "easier" and felt fortunate that he was in a place where he was able to play such a part.

He said, "It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go." He continued, "I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It's been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."

Bradley also opened up about the loss of his father Charles - who died in 2011 after a battle with lung cancer - and explained that he developed a "nihilistic attitude" during his grief before things started to "even out" for him mentally.

He added, "I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I [thought], 'I'm going to die.' I don't know, it was not great for a little bit, until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am, and try to find peace with that. And then it sort of evened out."

