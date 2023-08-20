 

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'
Cover Images/Jose Perez
Celebrity

The 'A Star Is Born' actor is 'very lucky' to get rid of his alcohol and drug addictions when he was younger, claiming that he has been sober for nearly two decades.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper feels blessed to be alive after struggling with addiction in his twenties. The 48-year-old actor opened up about struggling with substance abuse some years ago but has been sober for almost two decades as he revealed during an appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" that his struggles were not brought about by fame.

"In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But nothing to do with fame, though. But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I've been very lucky," he said when asked if he had ever had any "wild" years.

The "American Sniper" star appeared alongside Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born" when he played an alcoholic musician and when asked if his own personal struggle had helped bring the role to the screen, he admitted that it had made things "easier" and felt fortunate that he was in a place where he was able to play such a part.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go." He continued, "I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It's been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."

Bradley also opened up about the loss of his father Charles - who died in 2011 after a battle with lung cancer - and explained that he developed a "nihilistic attitude" during his grief before things started to "even out" for him mentally.

He added, "I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I [thought], 'I'm going to die.' I don't know, it was not great for a little bit, until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am, and try to find peace with that. And then it sort of evened out."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Laverne Cox Gets Acupuncture to Maintain Her Health
Related Posts
Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Bradley Cooper 'Bothered' by Ex Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper 'Bothered' by Ex Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper Tries Not to 'Burden' His Daughter With His BS

Bradley Cooper Tries Not to 'Burden' His Daughter With His BS

Latest News
Laverne Cox Gets Acupuncture to Maintain Her Health
  • Aug 20, 2023

Laverne Cox Gets Acupuncture to Maintain Her Health

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing
  • Aug 20, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Raquel Leviss Feels 'Betrayed', Accuses Tom Sandoval of Recording Her Racy Video Without Consent
  • Aug 20, 2023

Raquel Leviss Feels 'Betrayed', Accuses Tom Sandoval of Recording Her Racy Video Without Consent

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'