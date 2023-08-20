 

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing
Instagram
Celebrity

Announcing the death of her birth mother Lynn, the 'Wicked' actress remembers the elderly as an angel and 'the ten plus years' the star got to know her were 'magic.'

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Chenoweth's biological mother has passed away. The 55-year-old Broadway star was adopted by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth when she was just five days old and did not meet her birth mother Lynn until 2012 but took to social media on Saturday, August 19 to share the news that she had passed away.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic," she wrote on Instagram.

"So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself! The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris. Man she loved her kids!"

The "Schmigadoon!" star - who is best known for having originated the role of Glinda in the smash-hit musical "Wicked" - went on to pay tribute to her mother and ZZ Top rocker dad Billy Ethridge for passing on her love of music as she shared that both she and Lynn "prayed" for each other in the years before they met.

She added, "In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today.

  Editors' Pick

"Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed to tell her 'thank you.' "

"Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day! We didn't leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, 'start singing Babygirl!' And I will. RIP Mamalynn "

Kristin previously explained that her adoption was never a secret when she was growing up and that her adoptive parents - who both worked as engineers - always explained to her that Lynn had given her up in the hopes that she would have a better life with another couple.

Speaking on "Today", she said, "It was never a surprise. They always said, 'The lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to, and she loved you so much. This is what my mom said, 'She gave you life, but we get to give you a life.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'
Related Posts
Kristin Chenoweth 'Cracked Up' as Fans Confused Ariana Grande's Singing with Her Old Recording

Kristin Chenoweth 'Cracked Up' as Fans Confused Ariana Grande's Singing with Her Old Recording

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Put Off Their Wedding

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Put Off Their Wedding

Kristin Chenoweth on How Fate Saved Her From Being Killed in Girl Scout Murders: 'It Haunts Me'

Kristin Chenoweth on How Fate Saved Her From Being Killed in Girl Scout Murders: 'It Haunts Me'

Kristin Chenoweth 'Will Race to Greet' Fiance at Altar Following Romantic Proposal

Kristin Chenoweth 'Will Race to Greet' Fiance at Altar Following Romantic Proposal

Latest News
Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing
  • Aug 20, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'
  • Aug 20, 2023

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Raquel Leviss Feels 'Betrayed', Accuses Tom Sandoval of Recording Her Racy Video Without Consent
  • Aug 20, 2023

Raquel Leviss Feels 'Betrayed', Accuses Tom Sandoval of Recording Her Racy Video Without Consent

Post Malone Lost Nearly 60lbs After Quitting Soda
  • Aug 20, 2023

Post Malone Lost Nearly 60lbs After Quitting Soda

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Madonna Looks Stunning During 65th Birthday Celebration in Filter-Free Photo

Madonna Looks Stunning During 65th Birthday Celebration in Filter-Free Photo

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears of Physical Abuse and Cheating With House Staff Member

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears of Physical Abuse and Cheating With House Staff Member

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Pamela Anderson Admits She Looks 'a Little Funny' as She Gets Older

Pamela Anderson Admits She Looks 'a Little Funny' as She Gets Older