 

Patrick Mahomes' 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to ER Due to Allergic Reaction

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback' wife Brittany Mahomes also reveals on Instagram Story that their baby son, whom they welcomed last November, is currently experiencing some growing pains.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' son was recently taken to a hospital after a scary incident. The athlete's wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed on social media that their 8-month-old baby Bronze was rushed to the ER due to an allergic reaction.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17, Brittany shared a photo of the infant drinking a baby bottle. On the top of the snap, she first wrote, "My perfect boy."

The mom of two went on to divulge, "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts." She then added, "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

In a follow-up Story, Brittany unleashed a picture of Bronze with his finger in his mouth. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

The posts came a week after Brittany reflected on the off-season before her husband Patrick gears up for the upcoming football season. Sharing family portraits taken during their tropical getaway, she penned, "Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4, whew it flew by!"

Brittany and Patrick, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, welcomed Bronze in November 2022. When announcing the baby's arrival, the couple declared on Instagram, "Patrick 'Bronze'' Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz."

Patrick and Brittany's relationship go way back. They started out as friends while attending Whitehouse High School, and their romance developed ever since. The couple got engaged in September 2020, and the two finally tied the knot on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

