John Stamos Celebrates 60th Birthday by Sharing Adorable Clip of Him and 5-Year-Old Son Billy

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, the 'Full House' alum also includes a montage of some family moments with his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy.

Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos has a special treat for fans on his 60th birthday. To celebrate his latest milestone, the former "Full House" star unleashed an adorable video of him having a conversation with his son Billy.



In the clip, which was shared on Instagram on Saturday, August 19, the actor and his 5-year-old child were seen lying on a bed. "Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?" he asked his son, to which he replied, "So happy," while looking at the camera.

Billy went on to note, "And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos' son." The young boy then told his father, "You don't look 60. You look baby."

"How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" John questioned, to which Billy reiterated, "Baby. And also, you're 60." The "Fuller House" alum then asked again, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" In response, the boy sweetly replied, "Of course."

Toward the end of the video, John included a montage of family moments with his wife Caitlin McHugh and Billy. He also attached audio of the late Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka telling Charlie Bucket at the end of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory", "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted...he lived happily ever after."

In the caption of the post, John exclaimed, "I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60!" He then added, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

John's wife Caitlin, meanwhile, penned a sweet tribute to him by sharing a photo of the two on her own Instagram page. She captioned it, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments."

"I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October," she continued. "If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

