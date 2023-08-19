Khadijah Haqq Calls It Quits With Husband Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sky High' actress, who is also best friends with Khloe Kardashian, declares that 'it's best' for her and her now-ex to move forward separately' despite having 'a great deal of love' for one another.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khadijah Haqq has parted ways with her husband Bobby McCray. The "Sky High" actress, who is also best friends with Khloe Kardashian, announced her split from the former NFL player through a statement shared on Instagram.

"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition," the 40-year-old wrote in the Friday, August 18 post. "After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one [another], it's best we move forward separately."

Khadijah went on to note, "For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family." She then stated, "I share this not because I believe it's newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I'm so grateful for my incredible support system!"

Khadijah did not reveal the reason behind her and Bobby's split. Bobby himself has yet to publicly address the breakup.

The now-estranged couple met in a nightclub and got married in July 2010 at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. The now-exes shares three kids together, 12-year-old Christian Louis, 9-year-old Celine Amelia and 2-year-old Kapri Naomi. As for Bobby, he is also a father to son Bobby Louis McCray III from a previous relationship.

Back in 2019, the twin sister of Malika Haqq got candid about what made her attracted to Bobby. "I was very attracted to his stature and the fact that he's this 6'7" at the time, 260 [lbs.], large, Black, adorable man," she said on Kin's "Side By Side" series. "And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living. I thought that was amazing."

"Nobody loved seeing him on turf as much as I did. The most joyous time of my life was watching my husband be the QB killer," Khadijah further elaborated. She also emphasized that she didn't plan to "fall in love and get married" before meeting Bobby.

You can share this post!