Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

In a short clip on social media, the 'Super Freaky Girl' raptress reminds her fans of her natural look without 'wigs' and plastic 'surgery' when she was 25 years old.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has proudly showed off her natural beauty. The "Super Freaky Girl" raptress reminded her fans of her look before she went under the knife through a throwback video that she shared on her social media page.

On Friday, August 18, the 40-year-old Trinidadian hip-hop artist let out a clip of herself when she was 25 years old via Instagram. In the footage, it could be seen that some of her body features appeared different to how they look now as she had not altered them by wearing a wig or through plastic surgery.

In the footage, Nicki was striking a number of poses in front of a black backdrop. For the photo session, she was wearing a glossy sleeveless body fit top that came in gold color and had a plunging neckline. She added a pair of dark-colored high waisted jeans, huge golden hoop earrings and several matching rings. She styled her long black hair in curls with bangs and parted it in the middle.

Along with the video, the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper described her natural look by writing in the caption, "25 never looked better. No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile." Near the end of it, she added a slew of various emojis including smiling face, red heart and pink bow ones.

Nicki's video displaying her look before plastic surgery soon garnered online responses. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user stated, "I wish the BBLs never became a thing. Look how poppin the girls were just natural," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Similarly, another exclaimed, "I'm 25 now and I dream to look 25 forever like you do! You looked stunning then and now. I loved this photo shoot so much. You always knew you were an IT girl!!!" Meanwhile, a third pointed out, "Some girls in their 20's look like senior citizens but let's not get into that [a red heart emoji]." A fourth penned, "Even these new young rap girls with all their surgeries can even compete with Nicki."

