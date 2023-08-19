Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Music

On the newly-released track, The Neighbourhood frontman seemingly talks about his past relationship with the 'Bad Guy' singer, but fans find the lyrics disturbing considering the age gap of the exes.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford raises eyebrows with the lyrics on his new song "POV". On the newly-released track, Jesse seemingly talks about his past relationship with the "Bad Guy" singer, but fans found the lyrics disturbing considering the age gap of the exes.

"I'm the top, you're at the bottom/ It's a different point of view/ Calling out 'and one' every time I point and shoot," he sings. He also serenades about feeling "like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo," which fans believe has a sexual innuendo.

At one point of the song, Jesse throws things back to 2013, singing, "She been listening to me since 2013/ I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family/ She said, 'Jesse, baby, won't you write a song about me?/ I said, 'I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.' "

Upon listening to the song, fans pointed out that Billie was underage in 2013 as she was only 12 at the time. Jesse, meanwhile, was 22 in that year.

Some fans took to social media to express their bewilderment over the lyrics. " 'GAGA ON MY GOO' SHES 12 LOCK HIM UP," one urged. "Does what to what……," another fan asked. "I don't even think I can comprehend just how stupid these lyrics are.. what the f**k," one critic added.

"The fact that he is comfortable thinking he can say this with NO recourse!! Geezus they moving wild out here and comfortable. Billie getting lyrical revenge p0rn here this is not okay how is finneas even condoning it. And on top? It can't be career wise so he's talking in the bedroom Geezus," another fan slammed the lead singer of The Neighbourhood.

Another user was in disbelief, writing, "this cannot be real…?" Someone else, meanwhile, was thrilled by the fact that the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker broke up with Jesse. "We cheered. She's finally free from that," the person said.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer and her ex, who first started dating in October 2022, split in May. Despite the breakup, Billie recently admitted that she's still close to him.

"Very very good friends only [heart emojis] My homie forever (sic)," the Grammy winner revealed during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story earlier this month. Billie additionally insisted she isn't dating anyone else right now. Asked who she is currently dating, she simply responded, "No sirrrrrrr (sic)."

