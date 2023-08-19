 

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Sweetly React to Them Releasing Singles on Same Day

Instagram
Music

The two former Disney darlings show the sweetest reaction as they will be releasing their new singles, 'Single Soon' for Selena and 'Used to be Young' for Miley, just one hour apart on August 25.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - There is no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. The two former Disney darlings show the sweetest reaction as they will be releasing their new singles on the same day, August 25.

On Friday, August 18, Selena preemptively squashed any speculations that she's feuding with Miley over music. A week before she drops "Single Soon", the "Only Murders in the Building" actress gave the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker a supportive shout-out on Instagram Stories.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," Selena wrote alongside a video from her 2007 appearance on Miley's hit series "Hannah Montana". Referring to Miley's upcoming single "Used to be Young", the "Calm Down" singer wittily added, "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Miley caught wind of the sweet shout-out and took to her own page to do the same. Posting the clip, the "Malibu" songstress wrote, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON. I say we #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

Fans were loving the interaction with one saying, "This is how it should be! Supporting one another!" Another fan added, "This how women support women look like."

Prior to this, Selena stressed that she "never feuded" with Miley despite speculation of a behind-the-scenes rivalry. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old star said, "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary DuffLindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' " referring to their infamous love triangle with Aaron Carter. "We are now completely settled in our own lives."

