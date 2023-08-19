 

NSYNC May Reunite for 'Trolls Band Together'

After a trailer for the upcoming musical hinted at the possibility of the band's reunion, it's reported that JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will join Justin Timberlake in the third 'Trolls' installment.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC may be singing "Bye Bye Bye" no more to their fans. Nearly a decade after their disbandment, the group is rumored to reunite for "Trolls Band Together" which is starring one of the members, Justin Timberlake.

According to a new report, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will join Timberlake as surprise members of the cast of the third "Trolls" film. A source tells ET, "JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake."

The five-piece reportedly will not only reunite on-screen, but also they may hit the recording studio together for new music. The source adds that the quintet will release a new song for the movie, which will be their first song together since 2001's "Girlfriend".

Previously, a trailer for the upcoming animated movie left clues about NSYNC's possible reunion. In the video, Branch (voiced by Timberlake) is visited by his long-lost brother John Dory (Eric Andre), who reveals that Branch used to be a member of their family boyband, BroZone.

John Dory and his other brothers (voiced by Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan and Daveed Diggs) later perform a mash-up of the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" and the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", with the phrase "Backstreet's back" swapped out for "BroZone's back." Fans may recall that NSYNC performed the former song in a tribute to the Bee Gees at the 2003 Grammys.

"Branch, we're out of sync," one of Branch's brothers says with what appears to be an intentional pun. He adds with references to several other boy bands as well, "We've gone from boys to men and now there's only one direction for us to go: the backstreets."

The plot of the movie seems to revolve around Branch and John Dory tracking down the rest of their brothers so they can mount a reunion. However, Branch appears to feel left out by the rest of the band as he says at one point in the trailer, "My brothers walked out on me and never came back."

Should the reunion report be true, this would mark the first time Timberlake performs with the rest of the group together since their disbandment in 2013. Back in 2019, the group, minus the "SexyBack" crooner, reunited to join Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella to sing "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored", "It Makes Me Ill" and "Tearin' Up My Heart".

Universal Pictures has no word on the NSYNC reunion rumors. The movie will hit theaters in the U.S. on November 17.

