Beyonce Gives Shout-Out to Shakira During 'Renaissance' Tour's Tampa Stop

Instagram/beyonce/shakira
While taking the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for her 'Renaissance' tour, the Grammy-winning star showed love to the 'Waka Waka' hitmaker.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles did an unexpected shout-out during her recent "Renaissance" tour show in Tampa, Florida. While taking the stage at the Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, August 16, the Grammy-winning star showed love to fellow queen, Shakira.

Beyonce was singing her hit song "Love on Top" when she seemingly got reminded of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer. She name-dropped the Columbian singer twice, yelling, "Shakira, Shakira!" mid-performance, driving the concertgoers crazy.

Fans of both singers quickly took to social media to gush over Bey's sweet gesture. An excited fan wrote on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, "it's never too late to perform beautiful liar together queens btw." The person was referring to Bey and Shakira's collaborative song back in 2009.

However, not all were impressed by Beyonce's shout-out. "Sorry B but what is for? Always Shouting for other artis while you on concert is cringe as F," one commenter said.

Beyonce and Shakira have been supporting each other for years. The wife of Jay-Z praised the "Waka Waka" hitmaker after they met for the first time when the latter went to Destiny's Child's concert back in 2002.

"I love Shakira, I think she's so talented. Such a beautiful woman. Inside and outside, more importantly inside," Beyonce said in 2006 when asked about their song and music video for "Beautiful Liar". The "Lemonade" singer added, "It was so effortless working with her and we're fans. I'm a huge fan. I haven't belly danced, so I'm watching her, she's teaching me and I'm teaching her, and we just had a great time."

Shakira also only had good words about Bey. Saying that working with Beyonce was a "great experience," Shakira revealed in 2014, "She's such a professional." She added that she was very intrigued as she is also a fan, noting, "Come on, it's like, someone pinch me to know if this is real."

