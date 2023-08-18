Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Kick-Ass' actor, who was only 18 years old at the time, first met the British director on the set of the 2009 drama 'Nowhere Boy', which marked her directorial debut.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets candid about his relationship with his director wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. In a new interview with Esquire, the actor defended his marriage to Sam, who was 23 years older than him.

"I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody," the 33-year-old "Kick-Ass" star said in the interview, shutting down further questions about his marriage. "I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have."

He went on to say, "But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me." He seemingly referred to his and Sam's 23-year age gap.

Aaron first met the 56-year-old British director on the set of the 2009 drama "Nowhere Boy", which marked her directorial debut. The "James Bond" hopeful, who played teenage John Lennon in the movie, faced backlash after it was revealed that he started dating Sam when he was 18 and she was 42.

"I met Sam as actor and director. I think we're really great at collaborating," Aaron said. "But that's not why I fell in love with her."

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012 and share two kids together, Wylda (13) and Romy (11). Sam is also a mother to daughters Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling.

In the new interview, Aaron also reflected on his fatherhood journey. "I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities … That feeds my soul," he explained.

He additionally revealed that he's always wanted to be a family man at a young age. "[I knew] I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids," he shared.

